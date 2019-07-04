Team of Fennville women rolls its way to top of tournament

By Virginia Ransbottom

Staff Writer

A Fennville bowling team that practices at Alley’s Diner in Douglas won a 740-team Midwest 6 Women’s Bowling tournament in Battle Creek, May 23 through June 28.

Three thousand women from six states vied to bowl the highest three-game score.

“That day we killed it,” said team member Vickey Lapior. “We all bowled over average for a total of 200 pins over average and a 3,100 score, 18 pins higher than second place.”

The local Professional Roofing of Holland team has been bowling together for the past three years and on two separate teams. Members include Lepior, Char Felker, Linda Thompson and Kathy Dearborn.

They bowled against teams from Detroit and Chicago, which have much larger bowling facilities than the 8-lane Alley’s, plus teams from towns all over Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Iowa.

“Some Iowa ladies brought a charter bus full of 20 teams,” LePior said. “But this one team from little ol’ Fennville took first place.”

The prize came with not only bragging rights but a purse of between $4,000 and $5,000. The winnings will be used for the four bowlers to celebrate together, then split the spare four ways.

The team next plans to roll to South Bend, Ind., for the Midwest 2020 competition.