Teamwork helps clean up spill

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The semi crash that caused police to close northbound I-196 south of Douglas May 16 required cleaning up more than spilled PVC pipe. There was fuel and debris to clear from the road as well.

Michigan State Police said a semi-tractor driver left the roadway north of M-89 around 11:12 a.m., overcorrected, lost control and the vehicle tipped over.

The driver was uninjured, but both northbound lanes were closed from 11:20 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., said Saugatuck Township Fire District IT Director Erik Kirchert.

The STFD was dispatched to the scene at 11:14 a.m., Chief Greg Janik made contact with the driver, learned he was not injured, then Saugatuck firefighters, joined by peers from Ganges and Hamilton departments, performed traffic control in conjunction with state and Saugatuck-Douglas police and Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies while cleaning spilled fuel and more debris from the site.

All northbound traffic was diverted onto Blue Star Highway via M-89 from Exit 34. After one lane of I-196 was reopened., crews picked up PVC pipes from the rest of the road and shoulder, loading them onto and hauling them off in trucks.

The Michigan Department of Transportation and K&R Towing also helped on scene.

At 3:15 p.m. both lanes were reopened and traffic resumed as normal, Kirchert said.