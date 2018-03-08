Teen cancer patient battles back

By Joan Donaldson

Before a four-inch tumor wrapped around Ana Salinas’ spinal cord, her footsteps hit the floor in the mornings before her five younger brothers and sisters. Babysitting her siblings is Ana’s favorite summer job, and helping them prepare for their school day is second nature for the 17-year-old with a sweet smile and quick wit. Small in stature with long black braids dangling across her back, Ana’s friends describe her as a teen who handles her responsibilities with maturity and loving devotion. Although she sometimes teases her siblings, they say that Ana is kind, with a simple, innocent outlook.

Each day, Ana looked forward to her favorite class, physics, at Fennville High School where she is a junior. She loved singing in the school choir and playing soccer with her friends. A few of her classmates learned that Ana’s thumbs are double jointed, a piece of her identity that could make them laugh along with her.

In mid-December 2017, Ana’s back began to hurt. Over the next six weeks, her doctor and two chiropractors treated the pain, but it didn’t diminish; instead, her mother brought Ana to the Emergency Room at Zeeland Hospital.

After a MRI revealed the spinal tumor, Ana found herself in the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, instead of sitting with her friends, listening to her physics teacher explain a new concept. Within a few days, on Jan. 27, her neurosurgeon operated on Ana’s spine, but could only remove a third of the tumor that hinders her balance and ability to walk.

Instead of driving the family’s go-cart with her brothers, Ana will spend the next month, and maybe longer, in Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, healing from her surgery. When her doctor deems Ana’s body is strong enough, she will receive four to six weeks of radiation treatment at the Lemmon-Holton Cancer Pavilion in Grand Rapids.

With the same enthusiasm she displays when solving a complex physics problem, Ana resolved to regain her mobility. Dressed in pink pants and a black t-shirt, she clutches two handrails, while a therapist holds the strap around Ana’ waist. She lifts one hot pink sneaker and steps, and steps, again. Her feet inch forward down the floor and then walk backwards. Sliding into her wheelchair, Ana grins. The first six steps of recovery recorded by her mother, who shares the video with numerous contacts.

Ana travels her journey relying upon the love of her family, her faith, her friends and the greater community to fuel her strength. She vows to walk without assistance, to run and kick a soccer ball.

Some morning in the near future, Ana’s feet will again be the first to hit the floor. Standing in the kitchen, she will stir a pot of hot chocolate and inhale her favorite fragrance, before she walks to her sibling’s bedrooms and rouses them for another school day.

Award-winning author Joan Donaldson and her husband, John, have grown organic fruit at the Pleasant Hill Farm near Fennville for more than 40 years.

Salinas funder set Saturday

A “God Loves Ana” fundraiser Saturday, March 10, at Fennville High School cafeteria, 5 Memorial Dr., Fennville, from 4 to 8 p.m. will help the family of spinal cord cancer patient Ana Salinas, 17, (see story above) with medical expenses.

The event will include a silent auction, free-will dinner and 50/50 raffle.

To make silent auction donations, contact Godlovesana2018 @gmail.com. To otherwise make donations, go to gofundme.com/god-loves-ana. For more information, visit the God Loves Ana Facebook page.