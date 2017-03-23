Home Around Town Teen runaway found safe
A Saugatuck High School student who was the subject of a missing/endangered advisory Monday was found that night in Ames, Iowa.

Joy Dene Martin, 16, was located on the campus of Iowa State University after leaving her home sometime Saturday.

Michigan State Police said Martin was in good health and had left home voluntarily after corresponding with an unknown person on the KIK messenger app.

Police are making arrangements to reconnect her with her family. Iowa State and the Michigan State police are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Wayland-based state police post issued a statement Tuesday reminding and encouraging parents to stay informed and be involved with electronic media their children use.

