Thai House, Sushi Boat open to eager crowds

By Joseph Cappelleti

Correspondent

For the first time ever, locals won’t have to travel far for Thai cuisine and sushi. Thai House and Sushi Boat now occupy the Stonewall Corner building at 312 Ferry St., Douglas, west of Blue Star Highway, which many locals remember as the former Kalico Kitchen site.

In 2013, the Kalico was shut down by the Allegan County Health Department. The site remained vacant until Frederick Eagle Royce III and Sarah Hurley purchased the building and adjacent home last spring.

Royce and Hurley tried their go in the food industry last summer with vegan ice cream and wood-fired pizza served at Stonewall Corner. Now the business has switched to Thai food and sushi.

Thai House tenant and operator Deth Chanthapanya is also head chef. After more than 30 years cooking in New York and Louisiana, he worked three years as cook at Thai Avenue in Zeeland. Asked why he decided to combine Thai with sushi, which is traditionally Japanese, Chanthapanya said, “Because we know how to do both so well.”

Originally Royce and the restaurant had planned on a soft opening to smooth out problems and help the currently-understaffed operation. “The surprise is how many people have come so quickly,” he said about the Thai House and Sushi Boat’s first week open.

Royce acknowledges that many customers have had to wait longer than usual for their food, due to the high influx of customers for only one cook. “I apologize to the public that we didn’t have that better prepared,” he said.

The restaurant plans to grow its staff and serve sushi in the near future. In addition, it is waiting for a liquor license, which Royce hopes to receive in the next month.

For now, he encourages the public to order takeout and then come pick up their food, or, if possible, come during lunchtime, which is usually slower. The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Separate from the Thai House, Royce plans to start a brew pub in back of the restaurant. He and Hurley are still in the planning stages for this part of the business.