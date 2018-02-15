Thanks for family support in a time of grief

To the editor,

We are grateful for the outpouring of support we received while grieving the loss of our son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, father and husband Jake Engel.

To all the loving people who came to the hospital during those desperate hours, to those who brought food, sent texts, messages and called … we would not be able to get through this had it not been for you.

Thank you to our loving community, The Butler, Goog’s and Spectators, the Bayside Inn, Grand Rapids Griffins, West Michigan Whitecaps, to his many, many friends and co-workers.

The Engel Family

Saugatuck