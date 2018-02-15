Home Around Town Thanks for family support in a time of grief
Thanks for family support in a time of grief
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Thanks for family support in a time of grief

0
CR 1_CR 1
now viewing

Thanks for family support in a time of grief

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Mates for life

saugdougpolicepatch
now playing

Saugatuck eyes police split from Douglas

Gavel, symbol of judicial decisions and justice
now playing

Judge tosses group's latest dunes complaint

library
now playing

Library to seek 'smaller' building request Aug. 7

CR 1_CR 1
now playing

Oosterbaan buys Oosting's, changes planned

sps
now playing

It's official: schools seek $50.7-million bond

alleganco
now playing

County studies how to provide Saugatuck police

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Citizen space missions coming soon

To the editor,
We are grateful for the outpouring of support we received while grieving the loss of our son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, father and husband Jake Engel.
To all the loving people who came to the hospital during those desperate hours, to those who brought food, sent texts, messages and called … we would not be able to get through this had it not been for you.
Thank you to our loving community, The Butler, Goog’s and Spectators, the Bayside Inn, Grand Rapids Griffins, West Michigan Whitecaps, to his many, many friends and co-workers.
The Engel Family
Saugatuck

Related Posts
CR 1_CR 1

Mates for life

Publisher 0
saugdougpolicepatch

Saugatuck eyes police split from Douglas

Publisher 0
Gavel, symbol of judicial decisions and justice

Judge tosses group’s latest dunes complaint

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video