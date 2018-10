The red arrows still pointed towards downtown Douglas after the city’s Blue Star Highway at Center Street entry sign, augmented Oct. 15 with a bigger arrow on top, blew down in the high winds Saturday, five days later. Now being horizontal, they were harder to see from the roads, however. Zoning administrator Lisa Imus said Monday the downed structure will be stored at the Wade’s Bayou public works garage while the city decides how best to put it back up. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)