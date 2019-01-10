Third Women’s March set here Jan.19

Local women are organizing another Douglas-to-Saugatuck “sister” March in conjunction with the third annual Women’s March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 19.

The peaceful demonstration will start from Beery Field in downtown Douglas at 11 a.m. and proceed across Blue Star Bridge into Saugatuck, ending at Lucy’s Little Kitchen.

Douglas Congregational United Church of Christ, 56 Wall St., will host an intention-setting service with speakers and music at 10 a.m. It will end in time for attendees to walk to Beery to hear speakers, instructions and begin the march.

“The 2018 election season was good for democracy in West Michigan,” said event organizer Holly Leo. “We saw a rising tide of engagement that included more first-time and young voters, more local conversations, more activism and more diverse choices than ever before.

“We did well — and the work continues for civic discourse, voter engagement and accountability to fulfill the promise of ‘We the People,’” Leo said.

Organizers advise marchers to dress in warm layers. There will be opportunities to warm up along the 1.2-mile route, but winter gear may be essential for comfort, especially while crossing the bridge.

Participants are asked to engage in nonviolent, peaceful action, act lawfully and to strive to de-escalate any potential confrontations with parties who may disagree with their values.

For more information, visit @saugatuckdouglaswomensmarch on Facebook.