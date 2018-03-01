Home Around Town Tiger Cubs receive safety lesson, ride
Tiger Cubs receive safety lesson, ride
CR 1_CR 1
Cub Scout Tiger Den 3028 and parents paid a call on Saugatuck Township Fire District headquarters Feb. 17 to learn what to do in case of a fire or emergency at their home. Community risk-reduction topics included identifying real emergencies, effectively communicating with 911 dispatchers, proper “Stop Drop and Roll” techniques, remembering home addresses, creating home escape plan, and establishing a family meeting place. The Scouts and their parents actively participated throughout the class and at the end were rewarded with the day’s highlight: a ride around town in a fire truck.

