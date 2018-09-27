Tiger’s win inspires many

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

I’ve always been captivated by stories of athletes overcoming personal tragedies. Baseball’s Lou Gehrig returning to a hero’s welcome in Yankee Stadium after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a disease now named after him, in the late 1920s, certainly pulled people’s heart strings.

More recently great athletes like Serena and Venus Williams overcame the murder of their sister to turn the tennis world upside down. Dale Earnhardt Jr. became one of NASCAR’s greatest after his father died in a accident on the race track.

Those stories, however, pale compared to what many in the golf world consider one of the greatest comeback stories ever, that of Tiger Woods.

Woods won the Tour Championship in Atlanta last Sunday, culminating years of struggle to become relevant in golf again. Thousands of spectators rushed to the 18th green to see history being made. On television, it could be described as a human mass as far as one could see.

I doubt a single soul on that course or watching on TV wasn’t rooting for Tiger. An after sinking the final putt, tears welling up on his face, there was Tiger hugging everyone he could get his arms around

Tiger was on top of the world a decade ago. He was on track to win the most tournaments and majors of any golfer in history. He single-handedly had made golf enormously popular.

Children of all ages and colors began taking up the sport in an effort to emulate their hero. There wasn’t a company that didn’t seek Tiger’s endorsement. He was named one of the most popular people in the world.

Then came the struggles. In November 2009 he smashed his Mercedes into a tree. He was rumored to be inebriated and supposedly his wife smashed his driver’s window to free him and get him to safety.

A month later he admitted to an affair with a cocktail waitress. Word spread there were more affairs. He checked in to a sex addiction clinic in December.

In 2010, many of Tiger’s longtime sponsors, including Gatorade, dropped him. His wife began divorce proceedings. In 2012 he had to withdraw from a tournament because he injured his Achilles tendon.

In 2014 he had the first of four back operations. The last one in 2017, back fusion surgery, appeared to finally have ended the constant back spasms.

But then there was more trouble. Tigerwas arrested for a DUI in May at 3 a.m. about a mile from his Jupiter, Fla., restaurant. He claimed it was due to painkillers he had been prescribed for his back. Police didn’t agree or disagree.

In 2018 he returned to the links. At the beginning of the PGA season he wasn’t competitive, but in the last couple months his game made an impressive turnaround, much like his personal life. It culminated last Sunday with the victory in Atlanta.

I am a terrible golfer. I couldn’t hit a green from 50 yards out if I took 50 shots. But I love the sport and watching it on television. I owe that to Tiger, who captivated me, much like Michael Jordan, at a young age.

Like many others, I was rooting every step of the way for him to again be crowned champion. None of us have perfect lives. We all have to overcome our personal tragedies and demons.

It’s nice to see one of our heroes is back on track with life and golf.