Home Around Town ‘Tis the season
‘Tis the season
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

‘Tis the season

0
4-27 AD Schoon Tanis 6x-cr
now viewing

‘Tis the season

firelights
now playing

Documents track fire district, township spat

4-27 Dunegrass suit 6x-cr
now playing

'No can do,' court says of marina bathroom plan

4-27 Red Hummer Pati Beken 6x-cr
now playing

Nabbed...

Boyce named Citizen of the Year

4-27 KimberMatthew Wayne
now playing

Suspect arraigned in Lakeshore Convenience store armed robbery

library
now playing

Library seeks public input on improvement plan

ladyjustice
now playing

Arsonist violates probation, faces up to 30 years in prion

4-27 SDABA meganandtiffany 4x-cr
now playing

SDABA kicks off spring

schoolbus
now playing

School bus garage collapsing

saugsign
now playing

City calls for cool-headed fire code cooperation

Spring brings flowers, warmth, tourists and renewed life to Saugatuck-Douglas, the Art Coast of Michigan, with season-opening exhibitions in local galleries. Armstrong-De Graaf Gallery, 403 Water St., Saugatuck hosted an opening reception last weekend for “Inspirations 2017,” new works by painter and illustrator Joel Schoon Tanis (shown here with a sampling). In Douglas, Water Street Gallery is marking its 30th season,
Mixed Media Gallery is merging with Phillip & Son Jewelry, and digital artist John Leben is opening a new downtown studio-gallery. See stories inside. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)

Related Posts
firelights

Documents track fire district, township spat

Publisher 0
4-27 Dunegrass suit 6x-cr

‘No can do,’ court says of marina bathroom plan

Publisher 0
4-27 Red Hummer Pati Beken 6x-cr

Nabbed…

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video