‘Tis the season

Spring brings flowers, warmth, tourists and renewed life to Saugatuck-Douglas, the Art Coast of Michigan, with season-opening exhibitions in local galleries. Armstrong-De Graaf Gallery, 403 Water St., Saugatuck hosted an opening reception last weekend for “Inspirations 2017,” new works by painter and illustrator Joel Schoon Tanis (shown here with a sampling). In Douglas, Water Street Gallery is marking its 30th season,

Mixed Media Gallery is merging with Phillip & Son Jewelry, and digital artist John Leben is opening a new downtown studio-gallery. See stories inside. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)