Total eclipse turns out almost-total hype

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

As some would say, “much to do about nothing.” That is how I would capsulate my Great American Total Eclipse experience.

Like most everyone else I was caught up in the hubbub. I scrambled the last few days to get safety glasses, made nearly impossible when Amazon recalled many they had sold. I read the news reports how thousands were migrating to Oregon or Kentucky to get the best view of the first total eclipse to hit the United States in decades. It was truly a media circus.

Or so it seemed. I sent my 15-year-old son to the library on a day off to sponge a couple pair of free glasses provided by NASA. When he got there, the line was long and the glasses were longer gone.

He resorted to Google and making his own version. With a cereal box, tin foil and scissors it was easy, although the contraption reminded me of a kindergarten project more than something that was going to protect us from the sun.

I turned on the NASA channel and we watched the amateur commentators explain what was happening as the moon passed by the sun and Salem, Ore., became pitch black. The dozens of people who had gathered there were clapping and cheering as they looked skyward with their glasses. It was an awesome sight, albeit only visible for a couple minutes.

I was fascinated by the eclipse but less than enamored with the NASA commentary and feeble crowds. The media had told us the highways would be full as people made their way to Oregon. Obviously the hype was just that, hype, because the freeways were not full and the crowds were not as estimated.

The same held true as the total eclipse passed Idaho, Missouri, Kentucky and so on. As it got nearer the witching hour where my son and I were, we made our way outside in anticipation of catching a great glimpse. It wasn’t going to be total but close, about 90 percent.

As I squinted at the sky looking for streetlights to come on and the world blacken, one of my reporters walked by and asked, “Did you see it? What did you think?”

I answered, “What? I’m still waiting. I’ve noticed very little change in the sky and the sun is still very bright.” She said, “You dummy, it has come and gone. Didn’t you notice?”

That was my total solar eclipse experience. Without eyewear or homemade gizmos I was looking directly at the sun looking for the moon to pass, and the sky to get dark. It never happened. Nor did I lose or damage my eyesight. I have terrible sight to begin with, so any damage would probably go unnoticed.

After watching Salem, Ore., and Idaho Falls, Idaho, I expected much more where I was. But it really was much to do about nothing. I viewed it but didn’t even know I was seeing it. Jeez, wouldn’t I make a great science teacher? Not!