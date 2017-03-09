Home Around Town Tough times as sewage spills at Shangrai La
Tough times as sewage spills at Shangrai La
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Tough times as sewage spills at Shangrai La

0
35547428001_5255635960001_5255627120001-vs
now viewing

Tough times as sewage spills at Shangrai La

3-9 Sled dog boy husky 6x-cr
now playing

Dog days

douglassign
now playing

Dougals 'volcano' still spewing steam

3-9 Mayer honored-cr
now playing

Living legend

flashinglights
now playing

Beware grab-and-go car thieves, police say

flashinglights
now playing

Suspect flees, nabbed in township woods

3-9 SPS art HS 6x-cr
now playing

25 SPS students harvest regional art awards

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

stoppel-1x-cr-4-2016
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

I've had it with credit cards

3-9 SHS concert band 5x-cr
now playing

SHS music 'preview' worth the wait

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

It’s been a tough year for the Shangrai La mobile home community east of Saugatuck, which March 2 experienced its second sewage discharge in that time frame to go with a pre-Christmas death there.

Broken pipes or fittings caused an April 12, 2016, spill estimated at fewer than 5,000 gallons at the 66-home community at 6180 Blue Star Hwy.

In that case pumps were shut down immediately, valves were closed and the discharge redirected to the site’s alternate “rested” drainfield. The spill affected roughly 500 square feet of land.

On Dec. 19 the body of resident Jamie Jon Dollar, 40, was found lying in snow near a basketball court there. She appeared to have been dead from hypothermia for some time.

Last week’s sanitary sewer overflow, said Michigan Department of Environmental Quality certified operator Michael Stephens, was of an unknown total volume “but an estimated 6,000 to 10,000 gallons (were) present at the time of our observation,” he said.

“Based upon the history and our observations,” Stephens continued, “it is my opinion that the remote drainfield is severely stressed and has a diminished capacity to disperse the quantity and/or quality of wastewater received back into the soil.”

The Allegan County Health Department was notified of the spill, which affected between 2,000 and 3,000 square feet, at 9:22 a.m. and the DEQ 13 minutes later.

The owner and park manager were notified to spread lime over all the affected areas, keep the drainfield offline and use the alternative drainfield there.

The sewer system owner was found in compliance with applicable discharge permits and standards in the case of both spills, Stephens said.

Related Posts
3-9 Sled dog boy husky 6x-cr

Dog days

Publisher 0
douglassign

Dougals ‘volcano’ still spewing steam

Publisher 0
3-9 Mayer honored-cr

Living legend

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video