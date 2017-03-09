Tough times as sewage spills at Shangrai La

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

It’s been a tough year for the Shangrai La mobile home community east of Saugatuck, which March 2 experienced its second sewage discharge in that time frame to go with a pre-Christmas death there.

Broken pipes or fittings caused an April 12, 2016, spill estimated at fewer than 5,000 gallons at the 66-home community at 6180 Blue Star Hwy.

In that case pumps were shut down immediately, valves were closed and the discharge redirected to the site’s alternate “rested” drainfield. The spill affected roughly 500 square feet of land.

On Dec. 19 the body of resident Jamie Jon Dollar, 40, was found lying in snow near a basketball court there. She appeared to have been dead from hypothermia for some time.

Last week’s sanitary sewer overflow, said Michigan Department of Environmental Quality certified operator Michael Stephens, was of an unknown total volume “but an estimated 6,000 to 10,000 gallons (were) present at the time of our observation,” he said.

“Based upon the history and our observations,” Stephens continued, “it is my opinion that the remote drainfield is severely stressed and has a diminished capacity to disperse the quantity and/or quality of wastewater received back into the soil.”

The Allegan County Health Department was notified of the spill, which affected between 2,000 and 3,000 square feet, at 9:22 a.m. and the DEQ 13 minutes later.

The owner and park manager were notified to spread lime over all the affected areas, keep the drainfield offline and use the alternative drainfield there.

The sewer system owner was found in compliance with applicable discharge permits and standards in the case of both spills, Stephens said.