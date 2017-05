Saugatuck steel sculptor Cynthia McKean hosted one of seven local stops on the first Artz and Gardenz Mothers’ Day Tour last weekend. Others included Mike Taylor, Pottworks Studio/West Michigan Clay Supply; Summerhouse Lavender Farm; Jill Lareaux, Teresa Wooden, Stone Forest Pottery; Marcia Perry Sculpture Studio; and Dawn Stafford, Peachbelt Studio. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)