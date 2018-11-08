Tourism confab explores building business here

A Saugatuck-Douglas Convention & Visitors Travel and Tourism Roundtable on Halloween day drew U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, Travel Michigan vice president Dave Lorenz and U.S. Travel Association representative Will Brown, among others, to the Saugatuck Center for the Arts.

The discussion, led by Lorenz and CVB executive director Josh Albrecht, centered around tourism’s economic impact on local and state economies, tourism as a jobs producer and the top industry in our region,

Participants also discussed the need to recruit more workers to the area for available tourism industry jobs.

Talks touched on the importance of the Brand USA effort recruiting travelers from Canada to China and throughout Europe, along with the importance for airport modernization throughout the state.

Participants also discussed local issues such as the Saugatuck Chain Ferry operator’s license, the need to protect and enhance waterways and importance of keeping the tourism industry thriving.

The event concluded with a brief tour of the SCA building to showcase the importance of the arts to the local community.

Also taking part were Douglas zoning administrator Lisa Imus, Saugatuck city manager Kirk Harrier, SCA executive director Kristin Armstrong, Jodi Welscott of Huntington Bank and the West Michigan Blue Star Chamber of Commerce, CVB board president Andrew Milauckas of Lakeshore Resort and SCA board Michael VanMeter.