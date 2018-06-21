Town Crier, Art Coast runs raise funds for kids

©Remembrance Photography 2018

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Want to know who the 16th annual Town Crier 10K and 5K runs and second annual Michigan Art Coast Half Marathon benefits?

Look no further than Saugatuck High School track and cross country runners, past and present.

Individual winners of Saturday’s races, which started at SHS in Saugatuck and ended at downtown Douglas’ Beery Field, included Team Pettinga: brothers Jake, Zach and Nik, classes of 2014, 2016 and 2021, respectively.

Former all-state graduate Jake claimed the 10K in 34:59.6, Zach the half-marathon in 1:19:37.4. Nik, who just completed his freshman season for the Indians, won the 5K in 17:18.6.

The top overall females were SHS senior-to-be Natalie Martinson, winning the 5K in 21:59.9 while running side-by-side with classmate Thea Johnson; and Indians women’s coach Angelina Bauer the 10K in 40:56.0. District health educator Laurie Birkholz claimed the women’s half marathon in 1:36:28.2.

So much for the winners, mostly young and expected to fly. They did. Why were they and others — of all ages and from all walks (runs?) of life — able to complete 13.1-, 6.2- and 3.1-mile distances on a morning that started overcast and humid, then ended in showers for later half-marathon finishers?

Because they made themselves fit and worked at it. The finishers’ medals each draped around their necks at the end were earned.

Every runner came and left with his or her own story and adventure, not the least of them Chris Abruzzo, 62, of South Haven, who completed the 5K in 32:26.7 — all the while skipping rope.

The event saw 106 10K finishers, 90 complete the 5K and 89 the half-marathon. Entrants came from as far away as Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, California, Texas, Louisiana, Virginia and Missouri.

Race directors Sue Poolman and Peter Gower thanked event sponsors and volunteers. “Between all our efforts,” said Poolman, “we hope to contribute more than $6,000 to our school programs.

“From there, it is up to students to make themselves all they can be,” she said.