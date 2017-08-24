Township board reprimands, retains manager

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township board rebuked manager Aaron Sheridan Aug. 16 for his conduct relating to the fire district in particular, but stopped shy of firing him as some audience members urged.

Clerk Brad Rudich, treasurer Lori Babinski, trustees Doug Lane and Roy McIlwaine voted to reprimand Sheridan for insubordination and asked him to seek interpersonal skills or anger management training at his own cost.

They further asked the fifth-year manager to work to improve his communication with Saugatuck and Douglas city managers Kirk Harrier and Bill LeFevere, Saugatuck Township Fire District chief Greg Janik and township supervisor Jon Phillips.

Phillips, concerned especially about an Aug. 2 confrontation between him and Sheridan, sought to terminate the manager at the meeting, but his motion was not supported. The supervisor voted against settling for a reprimand, which nonetheless passed 4-1.

The majority of the board, said Rudich, “agreed that the manager and supervisor were both upset at their (Aug. 2) meeting. The board thought that hurt feelings of the supervisor were not enough to justify ending the employment of the manager.

“The board,” Rudich went on, “thought that Supervisor Phillips could have had an employee evaluation at a more appropriate time during the day, instead of having an evening meeting.”

Disputes between Janik and Sheridan pre-date the seven-months-old most recent one per township efforts to rewrite the fire code. The chief last fall asked the township to look into providing better police coverage so that citizens and firefighters — who, due to declining Allegan County Sheriff’s Department coverage, are increas- ingly first responders at dangerous situations — are protected better.

The board — noting 57.7 percent of the tri-community’s population and 85.3 percent of its land area lie within the township — asked for greater, or more proportionate, representation on a proposed tri-community police study committee than the township has on the fire board, which has two representatives from each municipality.

Neither city council responded enthusiastically. Janik, who lives in the township himself, wrote the board Nov. 4, 2016, “I have always supported Township and its leadership, but it seems apparent bureaucracy, procrastination and lack of prioritization will give me no choice but to implement policy changes, and at a cost.

“Another area I, and some Fire Board members, do not understand is the Township’s demands of more representation on this police committee,” Janik said.

Township efforts to rewrite the fire code came to a disputed end Aug. 2 when the board voted 3-2 to approve cost recovery polices over objections by city and department leaders.

Although pre-meeting compromises were agreed to on other fire code matters, Janik called a July 31 special meeting of the three district partners’ managers and zoning administrators to discuss cost recovery prior to the township’s scheduled Aug. 2 vote.

Sheridan, with township ZA Steve Kushion gone that day on a family vacation, taped the session, “only to defend myself from past false and unattributed claims made against me in another newspaper,” he told The Commercial Record.

He had Babinski’s and Rudich’s approvals beforehand in doing so, said Sheridan. Lane’s came later. Others who attended the July 31 meeting — Janik, Douglas and Saugatuck city managers Bill LeFevere and Kirk Harrier, plus respective ZAs Lisa Imus and Cindy Osman — weren’t told beforehand of the recording. Several objected on learning afterwards. That session, by all accounts, ended badly.

Phillips, who joined McIlwaine opposing the cost-recovery amendment Aug. 2, scheduled the Aug. 16 special board meeting to discuss “a disagreement between myself and the manager.” It followed a conversation between him and Sheridan hours earlier.

Phillips described that session in a 10-page letter he shared Aug. 16 when the board went into closed session to discuss personnel matters. In it, Phillips details concerns that Sheridan:

“• Has shown on multiple occasions he is incapable of controlling his emotions in public meetings.

“• Shows a complete disregard for public officials and proceedings,” and

“• Has shown poor communication skills and divisiveness in meetings with our governmental counterparts when representing the Saugatuck Township board and its residents.”

Phillips cites in particular his Aug. 2 pre-board meeting with Sheridan at which, he recounted, he told the manager he did not think it was time to pass the ordinance and questioned the legality of Sheridan taping the July 31 meeting unbeknownst to others.

The supervisor called the manager’s presentation at that session “extremely poor and … unprepared,” and questioned further the legality of Kushion, who works under Sheridan, last winter telling builder Duane Brown not to pay a permit invoice sent him.

Sheridan, Phillips recounted of their Aug. 2 meeting, “accused me of going public with my claims and started to get visibly upset.” The manager accused him of recording the conversation on his cell phone, told Phillips he didn’t trust him and added, “that’s twice you f___ed me now, Jon.”

“He made mention of a time,” Phillips’ letter goes on, “in a previous township board meeting where we were having public comment, and an individual from the fire station (Capt. Linus Starring) told Mr. Sheridan he ‘owed the fire chief an apology for his actions …’

“Mr. Sheridan felt I should have stood up for him at that moment and defended him,” Phillips went on. “He also indicated that he had worked on these ordinances and amendments for six months, and it was on my behalf. He proceeded to say, ‘Jon, if you’re going to the press, bring it on. I dare you, bring it on.’

“At this moment I decided it was time for me to exit the room, there was no talking about the situation any further,” wrote Phillips. “As I was walking away, he said, ‘F___ you Jon, you can f___ off.’

“This situation is unacceptable,” wrote the supervisor. “This is blatant insubordination. As the township manager, Mr. Sheridan’s job is to listen to the concerns board members have and help the board make informed decisions regarding the governing of the township that impact the residents.

“I fee that trust and loyalty has been eroded irreparably due to this confrontation,” Phillips said.

Others at the Aug. 16 session called for Sheridan’s termination. “If you sweep this under the rug tonight,” said STFD board chair Jane Verplank, “I would suggest you get a bigger broom and a huge rug for the next episode.”

Janik was not present but issued a statement the next day repeating concerns voiced by Phillips, Verplank and himself beforehand.

“It is my belief,” he concluded, “the trustees must re-evaluate the professionalism, effectiveness and integrity of township manager Aaron Sheridan and find an alternate approach to a manager for the township.”

The fire board Monday, Aug. 21, asked Verplank to request a meeting between itself, the full township board, Kushion and all three managers to discuss the impact of the township’s cost-recovery changes going forward.

“I’d like our entire board to hear both your, Greg’s, and Steve’s (Kushion’s) viewpoints on this,” said McIlwaine, with Eric Beckman the township’s fire board representatives.

“This (dispute) has escalated,” said McIlwaine. “I want it to de-escalate.

“I believe this is fix-able,” he said.