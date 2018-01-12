Home Around Town Township building permit values up 32.6 percent
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Building is booming in Saugatuck Township, which in 2017 saw a 32.6-percent increase in value of permits issued.

Building official Al Ellingsen’s year-end report showed 109 permits issued for a $15,711,872 valuation total, up from 83 permits worth $11,847,997 in 2016.

Neither matches the 164 permits worth $18,47,556 in 2004, prior to the 2007-2011 mortgage crisis, nor the peak year since then, 2014, with 116 permits valued at $18,711,390.

But 2017 figures dwarf the 57 permits worth $4,451,282 issued in 2009, when markets ebbed.

The township last year issued permits for 31 single-family residential units, two duplex condominiums (four single-family units), 21 garages and pole barns, 13 additions to residences, 13 renovations, alterations or remodelings; 11 porches and/or decks, and 18 miscellaneous (pools, demolitions, moved buildings, etc.), Ellingsen reported.

Last year’s permits generated $48,398 in fees, of which $13,440 (not including zoning administrator Steve Kushion’s salary and overhead costs) went to the building inspector’s pay.

 

