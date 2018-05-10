Township changing times

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township Board passed its version of Daylight Savings May 2, voting 3-2 to “summer forward.”

For summer, at least, the board — which for years has met the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. — will convene those Wednesdays at 7 p.m. instead.

Most, though not all, local governing bodies start meetings at 7. They include Douglas and Saugatuck city councils, the Fennville City Commission, plus Laketown and Ganges township boards.

That time is not universal. Saugatuck school board meetings and workshops start at 6 p.m. Ditto the Douglas Downtown Development Authority.

Saugatuck City Council holds twice-a-month workshops at 4 p.m. The Allegan County Commission has planning sessions at 9 a.m. and formal meetings the same days at 1 p.m.

“Six is a tough time for people who work a day job, then want to have dinner after,” said trustee Roy McIlwaine. “Changing to seven will make it easier to attend our meetings.”

Newly-appointed supervisor Chris Roerig, who served as a board trustee from 2000 to 2012, said when he started meetings began at four. “We drew more retirees then,” he said.

McIlwaine moved to have meetings start at seven, at least for summer. Treasurer Lori Babinski seconded. McIlwaine, clerk Brad Rudich and Babinski voted in favor. Roerig and trustee Doug Lane were opposed.

The next township board meeting will be Wednesday, June 6 at — note — 7 p.m.