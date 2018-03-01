Township, Douglas eye trail expansion plans

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township Parks Commission Monday approved recommending the township seek grants to connect its 2007-built bike trail from 64th Street east about 1.7 miles to its stretch finished last year west of Blue Star Highway.

The proposed work would head east from Holland along Cemetery Road, south along 66th Street, then cut southeast through the township’s undeveloped 3-acre Amelanchier Park plus another half-acre recently donated north of North Street, to where the new trail commences.

It would also include a .25-mile extension of the latter stretch from Old Allegan south to Maple Street.

The project’s estimated $735,000 total cost would be paid for by:

A $315,000 Michigan Department of Transportation Alternative Programs (TAP) grant;

A $200,000 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Development grant; and

$200,000 in private funds raised by Friends of the Blue Star Trail, a local nonprofit which is working to connect Saugatuck to South Haven via a 20-mile north-south non-motorized path west of Blue Star.

The township parks commission planned to consider Tuesday night drawing an additional $20,000 now in its budget to make available for unforeseen circumstances.

The township board will weigh acting on the parks commission recommendation at its March 7 meeting. Members will also that night consider renewing their past matching-funds commitment towards seeking grants to extend the trail’s proposed southern stretch from the south side of I-196 0.63 miles to the Saugatuck Woods subdivision.

The Friends plan to hold a May 20 grand opening on the stretch built last year from North Street to Old Allegan Road. That $585,000 project drew on a $355,000 MDOT Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant, plus $230,000 raised by the Friends.

Both proposed projects north of North Street, along with trail extensions planned by the City of Douglas, would continue despite City of Saugatuck reservations. Its council voted 6-0 March 13 to deny support to a trail plan designed by Douglas because of safety and traffic concerns on the Saugatuck side of the Blue Star Bridge.

Members cited the 14-foot-wide bridge space (10 feet for the trail, plus 2-foot shoulders on either side per grant connectivity requirements) the path would occupy, questions of how to safely traverse the Lake Street entrance to downtown and possible unfunded future maintenance costs.

“Those are fair concerns,” new Friends president John Adams told The Commercial Record Friday. “We are eager to resume discussions with the city about how to address them.

“Successful trails have existed for years statewide,” he went on. “Few were built without issues involved. Each municipality is unique.

“We believe, working with Saugatuck City Council, we can create a successful project there too. This can’t be done unilaterally. Nor should it be.”

Adams, a retired investments manager, said investment in trails by communities make sense.

“Building costs are covered almost entirely by outside sources,” he said. “Commitments local governments make towards ongoing trail maintenance are relatively small — for the proposed new Saugatuck Township stretch, we estimate $1,240 a year — compared to what is allotted for roads, sidewalks and other infrastructure.”

“Data abounds showing how communities with trails reap economic benefits from them,” Adams went on. “Paths improve public safety — separating bikers, walkers, runners, cross country skiers and others engaging in healthy outdoor activities … — from car and truck traffic.

“They create prosperity, drawing tourists as well as residents who buy things from local businesses.

“The Friends stemmed from a visionary committee organized in 2008. It consisted of local government representatives, MDOT staff and civil engineers.

“In 2013,” said Adams, we were established as a 501c3 organization with five board members. We now have a 10-member board with trustees from all the involved communities, plus more than 400 private donors.

“Volunteers will put on our seventh annual Lakeshore Harvest Ride, which drew close to 300 participants, Sept. 15 this year, and our third annual Toast to the Trail event June 11. Both are important fundraisers. And yes, that fundraising is ongoing.

“We are committed. We’ve been here 10 years and aren’t going anywhere. The grants we’re pursuing are long-established by state and federal agencies that recognize the value of such trails.

“Laketown Township completed a north-south stretch connecting to Holland’s trail before at the time we were just forming our group. Saugatuck Township’s 2007 stretch linking to Laketown’s, approved under a different board and manager than today, preceded the Friends group as well.”

Douglas, which completed an east-west Beach to Bayou trail spur linking downtown with its Lake Michigan Beach last summer, plans this spring to extend its Blue Star Trail stretch north from Center to Main streets, ending shy of the Blue Star Bridge. The neighbor cities share jurisdiction of that structure.

Saugatuck city has not been alone balking at taking path ownership within in its boundaries. Casco and Ganges townships have done so too.

The Allegan County Commission, which in 2014 agreed to take trail ownership in the latter two, debated renewing that commitment last fall based on the Friends revising their 2009 total trail cost estimate upwards to $11.1 million and adding a $600,000 maintenance endowment in conjunction with the Allegan County Community Foundation.

County commissioners voted unanimously Jan. 11 to update and renew their 2014 commitment, through their parks department, to own the 12-mile Casco and Ganges southern section of the trail. Broad protections were included to ensure the county does not end up owning any trail section without first signing off on aspects such as its design, location and making sure funding is provided for its maintenance.

“They (the Friends) are putting their money up for this,” said commission chair Dean Kapenga, whose District 1 includes Douglas and Saugatuck cities, plus Saugatuck, Laketown and Manlius townships.

“It’s not going to cost us anything initially, but maybe 50 years down the road, who knows?” he continued. “So why are we not moving ahead? I’m very much in favor of this.”

County executive services director Dan Wedge said there would always be some risk involved, but that “the group has committed to, prior to construction beginning, having the maintenance funds in hand.” That would be in addition to having secured the cost of the construction, including matching funds for the grants.

“That was big for us,” Adams told The Commercial Record. “Our plans and estimates have indeed changed over the course of 10 years. I suspect that holds true for many groups and individuals.

“We learn as we go. It’s sort of like life,” he said.