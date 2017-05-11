Township dumps single waste hauler survey, plan

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township board voted 3-2 May 3 to ashcan pursuing a single waste hauler.

“We heard enough at our (April 5) public hearing to make me want to drop this completely,” said clerk Brad Rudich.

Most citizens spoke at that session against having their choice of vendors removed from them by the township. Trustee Roy McIlwaine—noting one hauler campaigned actively to have his supporters attend and object—said May 3 the hearing was not a fair gauge of general sentiment.

“In light of the cost and environmental benefits single haulers brought to our neighbor communities (Laketown Township, plus Douglas and Saugatuck cities all have such policies), I think we should survey all our residents,” said McIlwaine. “The City of Saugatuck sent a very professional one to its residents (prior to adopting a single hauler in 2008) we could use as a template.”

“I don’t think it’s worth the ($2,403) expense,” countered Rudich, adding he suspected most people who would take the time to respond to such a survey would be ones the township has already heard from.

Rudich, treasurer Lori Babinski and trustee Doug Lane voted against sending such a survey. Supervisor Jon Phillips joined McIlwaine in favor.