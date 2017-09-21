Township eyes early trail warning system at firehouse drive

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

No one wants fire trucks crashing into bikes. Or bikes into fire trucks.

For that reason, Saugatuck Township’s new stretch of the proposed 20-mile Blue Star non-motorized trail between Old Allegan Road and North Street remains closed in front of the Saugatuck Township Fire District station, 3342 Blue Star Hwy.

Township officials have researched installing an estimated $15,386.96 advance warning system involving flashing lights, signs, sensors and hand-held long-range transmitters there to address safety concerns.

Its cost would be covered by federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant funds that enabled the path’s construction. System maintenance would fall on the township after.

The township board will discuss these costs at its next meeting Wednesday, Oct. 4, in the township hall starting at 7 p.m.

Supervisor Jon Phillips Sept. 14 emailed board peers that Allegan County Road Commission managing director Larry Brown told him the proposed firehouse warning system would likely last eight or nine years.

“My concern,” wrote Phillips, “is, are we pre-planning for another $25,000 when time comes to replace the system. From what they (ACRC officials) are telling me, we pretty much have to replace the whole thing when the time comes.

“I’m a little apprehensive on taking this cost on for the township considering we have already accepted the cost of the trail repairs,” Phillips said.

“I would agree with your (Phillips’) concerns,” added trustee Roy McIlwaine. “This should be an agenda item next month.”

Township manager Aaron Sheridan wrote Sept. 16, “Understandable. The proposed system’s outlay and regular maintenance would be an additional expense to be agreed to by the board as a regular Parks Department expense item.

“Added long-term expenses for full capital replacement are offset with additional investment from the township’s new large asset replacement Fund 403 and Parks System Fund 408 that holds a balance of about $138,371.

“Please keep in mind the township also has created a full 100-percent General Fund reserve,” said the manager, of about $500,000 in unallocated “liquid” assets “above and beyond the normal standard (according to our auditor) of an Allegan County General Law township. This should bring some peace of mind to board members in considering this new expense.

“These funds are for emergency General Fund expenses only that may include parks activities, and would only be used to cover a shortfall in planned outlay not anticipated in the General Fund budget or accounts of Parks Department 751 …

“If at some time, for example, the advanced warning system malfunctions or is hit by a truck, the township could take immediate temporary safety precautions as recommend by the fire department for as much time as needed to make full repairs …

“The added cost item is significant yet not unmanageable, in my opinion. (The system comes “at the request of our partners at the STFD given the high likelihood of traffic on the trail combined with the numerous entry /exit drives in close proximity of the station.

“This area is unique and the install of a similar system should not be an assumption for future trail extensions or a precedent for other trail designs,” he said.