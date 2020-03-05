Township eyes ski pond/sand mine ask

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Township resident and realtor Chad Van Horn’s plans to expand his ski lake west of 66th Street and south of 135th Avenue drew questions from neighbors and the township planning commission Feb. 24.

After a two-hour public hearing, the body tabled action on granting Van Horn a special approval use for sand mining pending more information from him and review by township attorney Nick Curcio.

Van Horn, who lives with his family in a home on the land, in 2018 bought parcels from the Allen Family Trust: 22.6 acres for $295,000 and 9.59 acres for $95,000, per Allegan County records. He now owns close to 47 acres there.

The 308-acre NorthShore of Saugatuck/Padnos land lies next door and north of 135th, but is not affiliated with the Van Horn project.

West of 66th lie Pine Trail Camps and 26 acres donated by Paul McEnroe in 2008 to the Land Conservancy of West Michigan. Riverside Drive homes front the Kalamazoo River further to the west.

VanHorn’s R-1 Residential acres have 17 lot splits by right. Steve

Kushion, township zoning administrator at the time, granted the owner

permits to build 2.28- and 4.9-acre ponds on Sept. 11, 2018.

Records show the owner received Allegan County Health Department soil erosion and sedimentation control permit Sept. 24, 2018.

Van Horn, owner-broker for Beacon Sotheby’s International Realty in Holland, told The Commercial Record he and his wife had remodeled and were living in the house on the property, which they were cleaning up (there were arsenic issues left from the old orchards on the land).

“We are adding a water feature to play in out back,” Van Horn said, adding he was not sure yet if or when they might sell the lots along 66th Street.

The months since then have seen clear-cutting, excavating a 20-foot-deep ond and subsequent sand piles on the parcel, more intensive uses than some neighbors had expected.

Van Horn Jan. 10 applied to the township seeking a sand mining permit and special approval use for a proposed 10-acre ski pond on his property.

He has also discussed and shared plans to build homes with road access on the 17 lots splits surrounding the waterway, as shown in the graphic nearby, but his planning commission request Feb. 24 concerned just the latter.

Lynee Wells, the township’s fourth planning administrator in the last two years, reviewed its special approval use and sand mining ordinances. State statutes take precedence over township ones in the latter case, she noted.

“There remain questions,” Wells said, “about EGLE (Michigan Environment, Great Lakes and Energy) permits which may be necessary when more than 3,000 tons (2,222 cubic yards) are removed, as well as lake creation over five acres.”

“Our understanding,” said Van Horn’s lawyer, Matthew Zimmerman of the Grand Rapids Varnum law firm, “is the state considers sand mining a commercial/industrial use. We’re proposing a recreational/residential pond.”

“I haven’t sold any sand,” Van Horn said. “That’s not my intent. Sales proceeds, should there be any, would be small compared to the money I’m putting into this.

“I am passionate about water skiing,” he went on. “This has long been a dream for my family and me. I couldn’t be more ecstatic than to have this opportunity in the township.”

“The whole idea,” added Zimmerman, “is to amortize the cost of the recreational feature with residential clustered around a water feature, just like on adjacent properties.”

“Concerning the driveways,” Wells said, “two are shown on the site; only the permit for the driveway on Blue Star Highway has been approved.”

“The other,” Van Horn said,” is a two-track that preceded us leading to 135th. The Allegan County Road Commission told us they preferred we use Blue Star, so we’ve done that and posted a bond for its maintenance.”

Riverside Drive resident Roy McIlwaine, who called sand piles on the site “mountains,” said the developer had hauled sand across 135th to a visible site on the Padnos land. “Was that permitted?” he wondered.

“The applicant,” Wells continued, “has not provided any indication of fencing or gates to the site. The planning commission should discuss security measures with the applicant.

“The planning commission,” Wells continued, “may wish to require a performance bond to ensure compliance with a site reclamation plan, and the repair and replacement of any damaged portions of the Blue Star Trail.

“The existing stockpiles,’ the township planner continued, “are 70 feet in height. The planning ommission may wish to discuss with the applicant measures to ensure sand and dust do not cause a nuisance to adjacent properties.

“A site restoration plan,” Wells went on, “has not been provided to indicate the restoration of the site with top soil, finished grades, nor seeding. This plan shall be provided for review to determine compliance with this standard.”

As for special approval standards, she said more information was needed from the applicant before deciding whether the request met standards for:

Being harmonious with the character of the surrounding area;

Possibly being hazardous or involve uses, activities, materials or equipment which might prove detrimental to the health, safety and welfare of others by reason of traffic, noise, vibration, smoke, fumes or glare; and

Placing additional demands on public services and facilities.

“Mr. Van Horn lives there,” said Zimmerman. “He has every interest in keeping dust, noise and so on to a minimum.”

Terry Shull, who owns the Shull motel fronting Blue Star adjacent to the property and near its ingress/egress, says noise and dust from the project have already been concerns for him.

“I feel they’re skirting a lot of rules with their propaganda,” Shull said.

“In the case of NorthShore,” said McIlwaine, an ex-township board member, “the state didn’t consider excavations they plan for a boat basin to be sand mining because they’ll keep the sand on their property. If they took it off, it would be sand mining.

“Obviously,” he continued, “the property is more profitable with waterfront homes on it, plus selling sand if that happens.”

“I’m concerned what they’re doing here is a piecemeal approach,” said Becky Bruns, representing the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance. “It’s like NorthShore is doing. They say one thing, then it becomes another.

“What’s going to happen to the sand. If they make money from the activity, that makes it commercial.”

“I’ve done research on waterskiing,” said neighbor Nancy Graham. “It is recommended a water body be 10 acres for one boat and skier. The owner knew from the start 4.9 acres wouldn’t be enough.”

Dennis Shaffer, assistant director of Pine Trail Camps, shared a different perspective.

“We may be the most affected by this,” said Shaffer. “Mr. Van Horn’s been phenomenal, very upfront with me.

“Are we thrilled about having homes next to our camp and the kids who camp there? No,” he went on. “But I don’t own their land. If I wanted to control what went on it, I should bought it. But I couldn’t afford it.

“I think Mr. Van Horn will do right by our kids,” he said.

“We’ve been working with Lakeshore Environmental Inc. plus Resource Mining and Design to make sure we do this correctly,” Van Horn said. “There are no wetlands on site, no endangered species. We have no industrial or commercial use planned for the excavated materials. We have been in communication with EGLE. They are aware of this project.

“We received township staff, engineers and fire district report about our proposal at 6:37 tonight (just 23 minutes before the meeting began), Van Horn continued. “We believe we’ve addressed some of their concerns tonight. We’ll be able to address more now that we have seen them.”

Wells recommended the commission request the applicant return with written explanations and solutions to concerns raised, including but not limited to:

Providing a timetable for mineral removal, including start and end dates, hours of operation and days of the week the mine will be open, as well as the anticipated number of trucks entering and leaving the site on a daily basis. A restoration plan be provided without land division lines or roads, simply showing water elevation of the pond, spot elevations throughout the site, grading and landscaping. Future land development requests on the site, the planner noted, would require separate and subsequent application and consideration by the township. A performance bond be required in the amount necessary to restore the site per the restoration plan. The applicant describe measures, in addition to sign posting, for site security especially at project entries and around the water body. Slopes be labeled for not only the berms, but also the relative to water elevation. Consideration, Wells advised, should be given to the slope at water level, consistent with the development standards of the Allegan County Drain Commissioner’s development standards for wet basins. Applicant indicate the material of the berms and its slope. Measures should be taken to protect against blowing sand. Dewatering plans for excavation and potential effects on adjacent wells be described and addressed, if applicable. Mining activity conform to the established Well Head Protection Plan adopted by the Kalamazoo Lake Water and Sewer Authority, and any comments or conditions requested by the authority. Certification be required for ensuring ponds have been built per prior-approved pond creation plans, as well as the plans depicted in Van Horn’s Jan. 10 application. Impacts to the Blue Star Trail be discussed, and a performance bon be required in an amount determined by the township, for replacement after mining operations have ceased, as well as periodic repairs during mining operations. The applicant state whether materials will be brought onto the site, and if so, describe the types of materials and their source. The applicant describe any dewatering plans for excavation, and determine potential effect on adjacent wells. Meet conditions as set forth by the Saugatuck Township Fire District during its plan review. Meet conditions of the utility district, county road commission and other applicable reviewing agencies, including the township engineer. Applicant secure all required permits by EGLE, the county drain commission, health department and any other reviewing agencies.

“We have lots of questions remaining,” said planning commission member Bill Rowe. “I’d like to see more information and our attorney involved in reviewing this plan.”

“I’ve worked with Nick (Curcio) before,” said Zimmerman. “I’m sure we will be in contact on this.”

“I believe,” said meeting chair Rebecca Israels, “we are just beginning to work together on this project.

“We may have enough information to revisit this by our next meeting March 23. If not, April 27,” she said.