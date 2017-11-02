Township eyes updating, clarifying fire code

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township Board was slated Wednesday, Nov. 1, to weigh adopting the 2015 International Fire Code and amend its disputed August code update so as not to limit firefighters’ ability to repair or unbury snow-covered hydrants.

The board voted 3-2 Aug. 2 to change fire cost-recovery policies over objections by Saugatuck Township Fire District partners Douglas and Saugatuck cities plus department leaders. It also modified IFC standards for fire apparatus access on private roads and driveways serving four or fewer homes.

Since January township officials — citing some area builders who have complained the department’s IFC enforcement has been overreaching — has eyed ways to shift some of those powers to its zoning administrator Steve Kushion.

Fire Chief Greg Janik, who has argued the code exists to protect public safety and department officials are better-qualified to enforce it than Kushion, joined fire board chair Jane Verplank Oct. 4 asked the full township board join its board discussing ongoing disagreements.

The township board voted 3-2 — with clerk Brad Rudich, treasurer Lori Babinski and trustee Doug Lane in the majority, as was the case Aug. 2 — not to do so. Supervisor Jon Phillips and trustee Roy McIlwaine were again opposed.

Kushion said Aug. 2 the amendment passed that night referenced the 2012 IFC editions because, when the township began discussions six months earlier about making changes, that version was still current. Both district partner cities have OK’d the 2015 edition.

The township’s IFC update, to be discussed Wednesday, is also designed to address concerns voiced by Janik in September “to make clear the modification is intended only to relieve owners and occupants of IFC obligations, not to limit the fire district’s ability to perform work and provide services,” township manager Aaron Sheridan wrote the board and department officials Oct. 25.