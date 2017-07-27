Township, fire chief find common ground

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Township and Saugatuck Township Fire District leaders poured water Monday on some heated issues that have divided them.

During a special meeting of the fire board — which includes district representatives from Douglas and Saugat-uck cities as well as the township — fire chief Greg Janik and township officials found common ground on matters involving fire code enforcement and private road regulation.

Per cost recovery — the district’s practice of assessing extraordinary costs for its services to recipients — township and city representatives agreed to discuss how to better define these charges. and, perhaps in the process, “give teeth” to the district’s billing by adding assessments to recipients’ tax bills.

For six months township officials — citing some area builders who have complained the department’s interpretation and enforce- ment of the International Fire Code has been overreaching — have proposed some of those powers be shifted to zoning administrator Steve Kushion.

Janik has argued the IFC exists to protect public and firefighters’ safety and the department enforces it impartially. “Lives are at stake,” he said.

The township has proposed amendments that would:

Exempt one- and two-family homes from the fire code’s development requirements.

Turn over some enforcement responsibilities from department to the township building inspector, and

More clearly define the types of costs the STFD can recover from parties requiring emergency response service.

“We’ve gone back and forth on this way too long,” said a frustrated Janik at the July 20 fire board meeting. “People in the district deserve the best service and safety possible. Don’t reduce the requirements.

“Only the township is objecting,” Janik went on. “I am tired of being bullied on this.

“I am about you and the citizens, not a few township administrators. If you don’t want me as fire chief, remove me. Enough is enough,” he said.

Kushion and township supervisor Jon Phillip’s attended Monday’s special meeting to explain their board’s stances and objectives. Saugatuck City Manager Kirk Harrier was also present.

“What we’re doing,” said Kushion, “is taking a lot of the IFC and putting it in our ordinance. With private roads, this includes all the items Greg (Janik) and Chris (deputy fire chief Mantels) felt were most important.

“This includes 16-foot-wide driveways to single-home lots, and no splits for multi-home private roads or drives that aren’t up to standard. The fire department would continue to regulate private roads and drives for five or more homes.”

“Why do you need your own ordinance? Isn’t the township adopting the IFC enough?” asked Janik.

“We still need it as an ordinance,” said Phillips. “These are planning and zoning matters also. If someone takes the township to court, we need to have laws there.”

“You don’t want it in the ordinance because you don’t want to shift power,” Kushion told Janik. “As stands, people are getting double reviews by the township and fire department. It’s confusing and unnecessary. I can handle these smaller requests in house, applying IFC standards just as you would.”

“It’s not about control. It’s about safety,” Janik said.

“In the past there were standards that weren’t adhered to,” noted township fire board representative Eric Beckman. “That’s been a problem.”

“That’s why I’m glad Steve is on the job now,” said Janik of the township-s third-year ZA. “He is seeing they are adhered to.

“Steve and I have had a rocky road for a while,” the chief continued. “I don’t want that to continue.”

“I don’t either,” Kushion said.

After discussing language clarifications, both sides agreed to the township’s proposed private road ordinance, which two hours later was OK’d by the township planning commission at its monthly meeting.

Per proposed code enforcement changes, Janik cited two township provisions — Section 105.1 wherein the fire code official would review proposed construction plans only upon request of the township building official; and Section 106.2, requiring the fire code official to obtain the township official’s permission to inspect a building — as unacceptable.

“I won’t do this,” the fire chief said. Kushion and Phillips said they would seek to strike or at least modify these sections.

Per cost recovery, township fire board representative Roy McIlwaine said the township board “feels we need to tighten up what can and can’t be billed.”

“This would be very transparent. What’s to hide?” Beckman added.

“The fire chief should have this authority,” fire board chair Jane Verplank said.

“I can enforce it impartially,” said Janik.

“It’s not good to have one person be the judge, jury and executioner,” countered Phillips. “We need checks and balances.

“This would give both our residents and you, Greg, a means of appeal,” said Kushion.

“As stands, the (cost recovery) bills go out without our say or review,” said McIlwaine. “For the township, this creates legal liability. If we define these costs, Greg, the township is then behind you.

“There’s the ‘teeth’ too,” said Beckman. “If the billed party declines to pay the fire district, the township — and cities, should they choose — could place it on the service recipients’ tax bills.”

The fire board agreed to look at appointing a three-person sub-board — one representative from each of the member municipalities — to study cost recovery further.

“This needs to be fair and equal across the district,” Verplank said.

“I think we all understand that,” said Phillips.

“No one government will run this district as long as I’m chief,” said Janik. “That said, we have good, strong heads here. I think we have made great progress.

“We’ll work this out.”