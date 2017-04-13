Township, fire leaders debate code revisions

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Firefighters brought the heat to the Saugatuck Township board’s April 5 discussion of code revisions.

Some area builders have complained that the Saugatuck Township Fire District’s interpretation and enforcement of the 2012 International Fire Code has been overreaching, making their efforts unnecessarily difficult and costly.

Fire Chief Greg Janik countered at last week’s meeting that the IFC exists to protect public and firefighters’ safety and the department enforces it impartially. “Lives are at stake,” he said.

He and close to a dozen fellow firefighters, most in uniform and having parked rescue vehicles outside the township hall, spoke against a proposed amendment that would:

Exempt one- and two-family homes from the fire code’s development requirements.

Turn over some enforcement responsibilities from department to the township building inspector, and

More clearly define the types of costs the STFD can recover from parties requiring emergency response service.

The board voted 3-2 to table the proposed amendment pending more discussion with fire officials.

“We are not in agreement and we should be,” said trustee Roy McIlwaine, who also serves on the fire board. “Let’s get to a point we’re not adversarial,” he said.

“I see concerns raised that are not mentioned in this amendment draft,” supervisor Jon Phillips. “I think it’s our 12th revision.”

“They involve changes that would first have to go to the planning commission,” zoning administrator Steve Kushion noted.

“So let’s send them to the commission,” said McIlwaine. “We’ve lived with the code as it is for this long. Whatever we do, let’s make sure we do it right.”

Kushion wrote the board March 27 that after numerous meetings involving Phillips, clerk Brad Rudich and himself with STFD officials, “staff determined the best course of action is for the township board to amend these ordinances to address several recurring issues.”

Although Michigan townships are not required to adopt or enforce a fire code, Saugatuck Township has adopted the 2012 IFC edition, he continued. Since then “several residents have complained that the development standards are too strict and cumbersome for one- and two-family structures.”

Among them are access requirements, such as constructing turnarounds for large vehicles and water-supply retention ponds. Kushion said the Michigan Building Code and township’s zoning ordinance have ample safety provi- sions in many cases.

Exempting small-scale residential developments, the ZA continued, would be “similar to the regulatory scheme in the State of Georgia.” IFC development requirements would still apply to commercial and industrial properties, new subdivisions, site condominiums and other large-scale residential developments.

Other proposed changes to the township code would limit the STFD’s ability to recover costs to “extraordinary emergency incidents, certain incidents where a particular party is clearly at fault (e.g. arson-related) and ones involving motor vehicles,” said Kushion in his memo.

“The amendment would also establish new procedural protections, requiring the STFD to submit cost-recovery requests to township staff for approval before invoicing responsible parties, with the staff’s decision being appealable to the township board.

“Motor vehicle incidents would be exempt from this new procedure, meaning the STFD could continue to directly invoice responsible parties,” Kushion’s letter said.

The fire board March 20 to ask its attorney to draft a letter stating its stand on the township’s changes. Noting the department also serves Douglas and Saugatuck cities, it says, “Having any one member of the district acting in a unilateral fashion and without seeking the counsel of its partners is, we believe, counterproductive. This is especially so in a small department such as ours where unilateral amendments are likely to result in confusion and indecisiveness.”

That letter fronted a 19-page handout the STFD made available at last week’s township board meeting. An April 5 letter inside elaborates:

“We feel the proposed ordinance amendment,” it says, “compromises the health, safety and welfare of the public, firefighters and emergency responders. A fire code official’s independence is essential so that public safety decisions are not based on political, economic or social expediencies.

“This is not to say that social, political and economic considerations should not weigh in when deciding some code questions,” it continues. “But the interests of public health, safety and welfare must not be compromised to achieve such objectives.”

The letter notes a 2014 community risk reduction analysis called inaccessible driveways to residential dwellings the number one deficiency in the township.

Brought to the board’s attention Jan. 7, 2015, these findings resulted in the township revising its building permit process for one- and two-family dwellings to include approved site plans, access road dimensions and water supplies, the STFD letter says.

“The proposed ordinance revision is contrary to the community risk reduction analysis and reduces the ability to mitigate and minimize risk within the fire district, “ says the letter.

“The district is hopeful that the township would be willing to consider not modifying the current adoption of the fire code. The district would prefer to work alongside the township to establish specific guidelines that address the township and taxpayers’ concerns, but still provide for a high level of safety for the public and emergency responders,” the letter says.

Not all public comments April 5 were as temperate.

“A lot of the International Fire Code was written in blood,“ said STFD lieutenant and 30-year firefighter Linus Starring. “ To make it less safe is going backward.

“I believe (township manager Aaron Sheridan) owes the fire chief an apology,” Starring continued. “I’ve had a business (Saugatuck Dune Rides) in this town for a long time. If I had a manager like that operating my business, he would not be a manager any longer.”

“I am a little confused,” said fire captain Chris Mantels, “why after having an adopted fire code for 15 years, the township is now putting the safety of fire personnel and our citizens in jeopardy by proposing changes that deviate from the IFC.

“I recognize that a few builders, realtors and property owners have complained,” Mantels went on, “but these standards were developed for a reason and, in most cases, due to a previous tragedy.

“These builders and homeowners don’t seem to balk at the cost of $20,000 granite counters, but are complaining about the cost of a $1,500 gravel turnaround that allows for rapid emergency access for fire apparatus, ambulances and emergency vehicles.

“By the township attorney drafting his own version of a fire code, he is setting up the township for inherent liability and loses the legal defense by not following an internationally-recognized standard,” Mantels said.

Realtor and resident William Lefley testified to the value of an emergency-vehicle turnaround and retention pond with dry hydrant on his property.

“Although meeting the access codes for the road and water supply was an additional expense to our family, we are glad we did it,” said Lefley, noting without them response times to fires there may have been increased and bad outcomes resulted.

“Most people feel they will never have an emergency, but I would caution that those emergencies do occur and response time and the proper water supply are keys,” Lefley said.

“The question is not so much about changing the rules as it is enforcement,” countered realtor and township resident Dick Waskin.

“Homes become unaffordable and dreams unobtainable without sensible enforcement,” he continued. “Make owners pay, but make sure your standards are reasonable as well.”

McIlwaine, Phillips and trustee Doug Lane voted to table acting on the proposed amendment. Rudich and treasurer Lori Babinski were opposed.

The next board meeting will be Wednesday, May 3, in the township hall, 3461 Blue Star Hwy., at 6 p.m.