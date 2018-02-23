Township goes back to well again

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

If at first you don’t succeed, dig, dig again. That is not quite the case with a test well being explored north of 135th Avenue and west of 65th Street.

“Our early-December first-stage testing’s revealed a fairly-thick aquifer that showed a good water supply at 280 feet deep,” Fleis & VandenBrink engineer Jim Brode told the Saugatuck Township Board at its Feb. 8 meeting.

“But a couple results were troubling,” he continued. “Arsenic measured at 8 parts per billion. That’s under the 10 ppb. state and federal limit, but not as much as we’d like.

“Chlorides — which, being denser, tend to concentrate at the base of an aquifer — tested at 327 parts per million. The aesthetic standard, beyond which some drinker might taste it, is 250 ppm., Brode continued. “But it isn’t considered hazardous to health.

“Arsenic is treatable, chloride less so. Our thought is to look at higher parts of the aquifer.”

The township board, apprised by landowner North-Shore of Saugatuck LLC it would donate about 10 acres of now-vacant land for a municipal well site should water there be found potable, agreed Oct. 4 to tap its water fund for an estimated $17,000 to do testing.

The Kalamazoo Lake Sewer & Water Authority — which serves Saugatuck and Douglas cities, plus parts of Saugatuck and Laketown township — has voiced long-term desire to augment its existing well at Riverside Cemetery, a half-mile or so southeast of the current test site.

The initial work, done by Koops Well Drilling of Holland overseen by Fleis, yielded results as discussed by the board Feb. 8.

“Water treatment would cost lots of upkeep money,” said township manager Aaron Sheridan. “But getting the land for $1 might make it worth it.

“The Riverside site is clean up to 180 feet,” he continued. “Another test, shallower, at the proposed site would essentially double our investment so far. We do have that in our water fund.

“Another producing well would be a tremendous benefit for our community,” he said. The board voted 5-0 to spend up to $13,000 for a possible second testing.

Brode told The Commercial Record Monday Fleis planned this week to take a confirmation sample at 280 feet from its existing boring.

Should numbers prove similar to Decembers, Fleis and Koops would drill a second well at take samples at 220 feet, likely early in March. State laboratory evaluations require 10 days to two weeks, said Brode.

“With luck, they’ll yield lower numbers. We should know before spring,” he said.