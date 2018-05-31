Township in no rush on new pot law

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

What’s the rush on medical marijuana? Saugatuck Township last week postponed a scheduled June 4 public hearing about amending its ordinance to regulate pot facilities to July 23, claiming it wanted more time and money to study such a decision’s impacts.

“Our planning commission wants legal counsel present,” zoning administrator Steve Kushion told The Commercial Record Friday. “But our fiscal year budget for lawyers is shot.” The new 2018-19 fiscal year begins July 1.

“We’ve also heard from community members who want more time to examine issues, old and new, regarding medical marijuana and to comment on them,” he said.

The Michigan Medical Marihuana (yes, spelled with an “h”) Act, passed by voters in 2008. allows patients and registered caregivers to provide to as many as five persons to use marijuana for specified medical purposes.

Specifics past that, and enforcement, were left to a haze of various, sometimes conflicting, authorities and jurisdictions. Nonetheless, close to 200,000 state residents are now legally using the substance for medical reasons including pain relief.

State lawmakers, with Gov. Rick Snyder’s blessing, in September 2016 enacted a three-bill package giving local governments the authority to regulate the location and number of provisioning centers; allowing marijuana-infused products, such as lotions and tinctures for patients who would rather not smoke or consume marijuana; and creating a “seed-to-sale” tracking system to ensure marijuana dispensed to patients has been safety-tested.

Municipalities may opt in, opt out or take no action allowing such uses. They cede their authority to regulate with the latter.

Some view the industry as a prospective financial gold mine in addition to furnishing proven and needed care. Others note the federal government still considers pot an illegal substance, even though its enforcement of laws against may be spotty. They content its use among youth has been linked to academic underperformance and marijuana can be a “gateway” drug to more-addictive substances.

Holland has chosen to opt out. South Haven is reviewing the issue. So are neighbors in between.

The Saugatuck city planning commission held a public hearing May 21 to consider allowing a provisioning center for medical marijuana distribution. No action was taken, to allow more discussion and public input. City planners next meet Thursday, June 21.

Township planners at their last meeting April 30 weighed a draft amendment to opt in. Tammy Jacobi of Saugatuck, who operated the Good Intentions Paving Co. medical marijuana business in the township before closing in 2011, has since 2013 run such a clinic in Chicago. She has an option on a parcel near I-196 Exit 36 in the township where she hopes to build and attended that session with her lawyer.

Adam Mendes in January 2017 asked the township board about zoning that would allow a 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, 10,000-square-foot processing facility and 2,000-square-foot processing center for the substance.

He projected his The Green Room LLC operation, possibly built on now-vacant property near where Jacobi has discussed at Exit 36, to bring 20-plus jobs here.

“It’s a big enough issue it makes sense to give it more time,” said Kushion. “Any such amendment requires a public hearing, planning commission and then township board approval.”

The June 4 cancellation and Monday, July 23, hearing on the matter are noticed in this week’s Commercial Record. It will start at 7 p.m. in the township hall, 3461 Blue Star Hwy. Concerned citizens are encouraged to attend.