Township looks to restrict marijuana growers

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township Planning Commission Feb. 25 scaled back a proposed amendment allowing medical marijuana to be grown on its 52.3 acres zoned agricultural to the municipality’s 3.5 I-1 Industrial-zoned acres by SAU Special Approval Use.

The latter land lies primarily east of I-196 and west of 63rd Street. A-1 Agricultural and A-2 Rural Open Space covers most land east of the expressway. Grow facilities would also require a 500-foot buffer from the lot lines of existing residential uses and public utility connection.

Planners also Feb. 25 OK’d medical marijuana provisioning centers by SAU in C-3 Commercial Interchange zones (near I-196 Exits 36 and 41) and safety compliance facilities in commercial and industrial zones. Recreational marijuana facilities would be banned within township limits.

The township board was scheduled to consider the proposed amendment for enactment at its Wednesday, March 6, meeting.

Planners heard Nov. 26 from two entities proposing medical marijuana operations near Exit 36 south of Douglas.

Bruce Stewart of Studio Two Architects in Douglas and Tony Polega of Fennville, with Don Schipper and John Seros of Saugatuck, plan a professional, odor-controlled growing operation inside a secure building designed to house 2,000 plants. The owners expect to employ 10 people there, not including themselves.

Tammy Jacobi of Douglas also asked planners that night to reopen her medical marijuana provisioning center proposal in the commercial area.

Attorney Nick Curcio advised planners that because the amendment would allow growers throughout the township’s large agricultural district without spacing nor numerical limits, it might see “a significant number of applicants,” especially since many similar west Michigan communities are not allowing growing.

On the other hand, the township’s comparatively small C-3 Commercial district would limit the number of provisioning centers allowed in it, as would the relatively-small market demand for safety compliance facilities.

The commission’s 3-hour Feb. 25 meeting followed one canceled Jan. 28 due to weather and came with a 106-page packet.

Included was correspondence from resident and former planning chair Jim Hanson claiming marijuana- growing operations “are huge facilities which need irrigation, electricity and security … Plopping this use down in A-2 or A-1 is not a good idea.”

He advised all three uses — growing, provisioning and safety-compliance facilities — be permitted only in I-1 and C-3 zones.

Neighbor communities also continue to weigh how to handle medical and newly-state-legalized recreational marijuana.

The City of Saugatuck has banned all marijuana facilities pending further planning commission study of how the state regulates recreational uses approved by voters Nov. 6. City council has asked planners to submit an update and report by Dec. 30, 2019.

Douglas, which opted in last year on medical marijuana, is working with licensees to open provisioning centers in the former Bearco carwash, 435 Blue Star Hwy., and Old Farmhouse Antiques Store at 2918 Blue Star, both in the city’s C-2 General Commercial District. The city has yet to act on recreational marijuana.

Fennville allows some medical marijuana businesses, but in 2017 opted out on expanding those uses. Like its neighbors, has taken a wait-and-see approach to recreational regulation.