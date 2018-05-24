Township may go back to well again

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

There’s water in that thar ground — enough that Saugatuck Township is considering further testing at a well site on 5.8 acres north of 135th Avenue and west of 65th Street.

Landowner NorthShore of Saugatuck has offered to transfer the parcel to the township for $1, should the site be a viable public water source.

The Kalamazoo Lake Sewer & Water Authority — which serves Saugatuck and Douglas cities, plus parts of Saugatuck and Laketown township — has voiced long-term desire to augment its existing well at Riverside Cemetery, a half-mile or so southeast of the current test site.

Supply from that source is sufficient for current needs, but one or more backup sites are desirable in the event things change: contamination there or at neighbor wells, new demands caused by development …

“People need water for drinking, sanitation, fire suppression, many important reasons,” said township manager Aaron Sheridan. “If you don’t have a backup and there’s an emergency, costs of buying new land on the open market, testing and drilling are considerable.

The township board approved spending roughly $17,000 Oct. 4, 2017, to conduct test drillings at the NorthShore site.

Work there, overseen by Fleis & Vandenbrink engineers’ project manager Jim Brodie and conducted by Koops Well Drilling of Holland in December, “revealed a fairly-thick aquifer that showed a good water supply (roughly 450 gallons a minute) at 280 feet deep,” Brode told the board at its Feb. 8 meeting.

“But a couple results were troubling,” he continued. “Arsenic measured at 8 parts per billion. That’s under the 10 ppb. state and federal limit, but not as much as we’d like.

“Chlorides — which, being denser, tend to concentrate at the base of an aquifer — tested at 327 parts per million. The aesthetic standard, beyond which some drinkers might taste it, is 250 ppm., Brode continued. “But it isn’t considered hazardous to health.

“Arsenic is treatable, chloride less so. Our thought is to look at higher parts of the aquifer.”

“Water treatment would cost lots of upkeep money,” township manager Aaron Sheridan. “But getting the land for $1 might make it worth it.

“The Riverside site is clean up to 180 feet,” he continued. “Another test, shallower, at the proposed site would essentially double our investment so far. We do have that in our water fund.

“Another producing well would be a tremendous benefit for our community,” he said. The board voted 5-0 to spend up to $13,000 for a possible second testing.

Brode apprised members May 15 testings in March and April showed water chemistry at around 200 feet is “significantly better” than found in December.

“We are estimating the well capacity in the shallower zone to be 550 gallons per minute,” he continued. Arsenic came in at fewer than 2 ppb. and chloride and 44 ppm.

“The preliminary testing done at this site suggests the installation of one or more high-capacity wells remains an option,” his report recommends.

“More than one well will require acquiring more land or some variance from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Act 399 requirement of 200-foot setback from property boundaries.

“We recommend the MDEQ be contacted to discuss the option of placing a well next to the dune boundary. That would allow for optimal spacing of production wells on the property if more than one well was to be installed,” it continues.

So, no more testing needed? Not when you’re talking drinking water in Michigan, especially after what went down in Flint.

“The testing completed to date is limited and will need to be supplemented with additional data to confirm preliminary findings,” Brode’s report recommends.

“If the township desires to further explore the viability of this site, it is recommended that a test-production well be installed in the shallower portion of the identified production aquifer.

“In addition, a third observation well would need to be installed. The test-production well would be used to conduct an aquifer test and collect additional groundwater samples, both of which are required by the MDEQ.

“The aquifer4 testing information will be used to determine a capacity for a production well. It will also be used to further examine water quality characteristics under actual pumping conditions,” the engineer’s report recommends.