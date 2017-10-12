Township nixes fire, videotape requests

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township board said “no” Oct. 4 to requests by the Saugatuck Township Fire District for a joint meeting to discuss cost-recovery disagreements and to videotape its meetings, both by the same split votes.

Supervisor Jon Phillips and trustee Roy McIlwaine, also township fire board liaison, favored both measures. Clerk Brad Rudich, treasurer Lori Babinski and trustee Doug Lane were opposed.

By the same division, the township board voted 3-2 Aug. 2 to change fire cost-recovery policies over objections by fire district partners Douglas and Saugatuck cities plus department leaders.

The fire board voted subsequently to ask that the township’s full board meet with it, fire chief Greg Janik and township zoning administrator Steve Kushion to discuss its concerns with all township board members present.

Fire board chair Jane Verplank urged the township board Oct. 4 to do so. McIlwaine moved to ask Phillips to set up that meeting upon township attorney Nick Curcio responding to written concerns by Janik. Phillips seconded.

Rudich, Lane and Babinski were opposed. Rudich noted afterwards the ordinance changes were approved after six months of discussions/debates between parties and he did not see the value in rehashing them.

Township resident James Cook’s request that the township videotape meetings for posting online, so interested residents not able to attend could see them, was turned down by the same vote.

Cook restates his case this week in a Page 4 letter to the editor. Rudich noted Saugatuck and Douglas cities had discontinued videoing their meetings, and that anyone can attend and video a public meeting, then put it on Facebook.

The township board did approve the fire board’s request to install an advance warning system for the newly-built Blue Star Trail non-motorized stretch on north and south sides of the 3342 Blue Star Hwy. fire station.

The estimated $12,292.80 system (down from $15,386.96 discussed earlier) would involve flashing lights, signs, sensors and hand-held long range transmitters to address safety concerns there.

Paul Adams from Friends of the Blue Star Trail, the 501c3 nonprofit working to build a 20-mile non-motorized path between South Haven and Saugatuck, said the group supported Chief Janik’s request and had found a way to pay for it.

“I’m not trying to break your bank,” said Janik. “We will activate this only on priority.

“Please consider this. It’s the right thing to do,” he said.