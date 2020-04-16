Township Oks 2020, 2021 road work plans

As long as we show up on roads — even during Michigan’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order extended by the legislature last week to April 30 — maintaining roads must go on.

To that end, the Saugatuck Township Board — meeting April 8 for the first time by Zoom teleconference — approved the $300,309.21 low bid of Michigan Paving and Materials’ for pre-planned and budgeted 2020 road projects.

The exact cost, noted Allegan County Road Commission managing director Craig Atwood, might vary by as much as 5 to 10 percent, either more or less, depending on supply costs and other variables. These will not be known until the work is completed.

The ACRC oversees road projects for county townships, including calculating cost estimates, placing work orders and soliciting contractor bids.

This summer’s township projects will include:

• Resurfacing 0.75 miles 128th Avenue from 64th to 66th streets with paved shoulders for an estimated $125,000.

• Resurfacing 0.36 miles of Sambroek, Whiteside and Keppel lanes east of 64th Street for $75,000.

• Fog, chip and crack sealing 2.5 miles of 126th Avenue from Blue Star Highway to 63rd Street for $82,250.

• Resurfacing 0.34 miles of Clearbrook Drive from Blue Star Highway to 64th Street for $75,000.

• Resurfacing 0.11 miles of Clearbrook Court south of Clearbrook Drive for $25,000.

• Roadside mowing of local and primary road right-of-ways for $5,750.

Omitted from 2020 road plan amendments adopted Nov. 6, 2019 by the board was select tree removal and asphalt millings for 0.39 miles of Riverside Drive and Dugout Road west of 66th Street, estimated at that time to cost $75,000.

The ACRC completed a project survey and determined it would need to acquire some right-of-way to leave the road where it’s at, township manager Griffin Graham told the board April 8. Otherwise, the ACRC would need to relocate the road back to the platted right-of-way.

The less-costly option that seems most desirable to impacted residents, based on their comments at the Dec. 4 board meeting, is to acquire the additional right-of-way, which would require less tree removal, Graham continued.

The commission sent letters to impacted residents outlining the project’s scope and notifying them they may be contacted by the ACRC’s right-of-way agent, said the manager.

Wait, there’s more. The township, which draws on two separate 5-year, 1-mill levies to fund roads, saw the board also April 8 approve asking the commission seek bids on 2021 projects members also outlined in November.

The idea behind acting early, said Atwood, is to allow enough time going forward to accommodate increasingly-complex design, permitting, right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation processes. Doing also allows the commission bid the work early enough for contractors to schedule it.

“Getting out in front of it should enable us also to get lower bids,” Graham said.

On tap for Saugatuck Township in 2021 will be an estimated $425,550 in road work, including:

• Resurfacing 2.04 miles of 60th Street from the end of Old Allegan Road to 136th Avenue (split with Manlius Township) for $160,000 each.

• Resurfacing 0.66 miles of 133rd Avenue from Old Allegan Road to 60th Street for $100,000.

• Adding 4-foot paved shoulders to 2.84 miles of 66th Street from M-89 to Douglas for $100,000.

• Resurfacing 0.25 miles last resurfaced in 2005 of Elizabeth Street and Cemetery Road east of Holland Street for $40,000.

• Crack, chip and fog sealing 0.35 miles of 135th Avenue from Blue Star Highway to 64th Street for $11,550.

• Crack, chip and fog sealing 0.25 miles of 64th Street from 135th Avenue to Blue Star Highway for $8,250.

• Roadside mowing of local and primary road right-of-ways for $5,750.