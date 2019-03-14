Home Around Town Township OK’s $481K inroad improvements
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Township is on the roads again with plans to resurface 2.46 miles for an estimated $481,622.97 in 2019.

The board March 6 approved funding:

  • Resurfacing 63rd Street 1.72 miles, 28 feet wide with 2-inch gravel shoulder, from Old Allegan Road to 136th Avenue for an estimated $223,000.
  • Lorrimar Lane 0.37 miles from Old Allegan Road south to the dead end 28 feet wide with 2-inch shoulders for $48,000.
  • Ototeman and Wakama ways 0.22 miles from 64th Street east to dead ends 30 feet wide with 1-inch topsoil shoulders for $30,000.
  • Riverside Drive from Holland Street 0.17 mile north to the dead end 20 feet wide with 1-inch gravel shoulders for $23,000.

Bids will be advertised this week with a March 20 opening date. Also on tap will be dust control on unpaved roads as needed using the township’s $8,389.98 for that endeavor.

The township has 54.11 miles of roads, 21.02 miles considered primary and 32.99 miles local.

The Allegan County Road Commission is responsible for snow removal, grading gravel roads, repair and general maintenance of its township roadways as well as placement and upkeep of all roadway signs. It designs, engineers and contracts all road improvements.

The township funds local road reconstruction and repairs, plus work on large culverts, via two dedicated 5-year, 1-mill levies extending through 2021 and 2023.

 

