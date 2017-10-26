Township OK’s dunes plan, more steps wait

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township Planning Commission Monday gave final approval for NorthShore of Saugatuck’s homes-around-a-boat basin request on land called “the wild heart of Saugatuck” by some, over audience objections.

But the landowner still has more steps to take before earthmoving there begins.

In a four-hour meeting attended by close to 100 people, planning commission voted 4-1 to grant final planned unit development and site condominium approvals allowing Northshore to build 23 homes on 95.67 acres ringing a 6.54-acre boat basin, contingent on the firm meeting 15 conditions.

Among them were North-Shore acquiring permits from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality concerning the project’s impact on critical dunes. (This story will recap that Oct. 17 meeting later.)

NorthShore also needs U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approval vis-a-vis the basin’s effect on navigable waterways. This too will require a public hearing, not yet scheduled.

Planning commission members Brad Rudich, Maggie Conklin, Andrew Preitz and Chris Lozano voted Monday in favor of the approval, echoing the preliminary approval that body granted 6-0 April 26. Kathleen Miller Cook was opposed.

On the DEQ hearing docket last week were NorthShore’s requests to build a 6.54-acre marina basin, requiring excavation of about 241,750 cubic yards of sand, on the firm’s 308-total-acre parcel, build a road to access home sites around it, 4,000-square-foot community building and 5,600-square-foot boathouse.

The firm—headed by Holland recycling businessman Jeff Padnos working with Cottage Home builders Brian Bosgraaf—in March bought the 308 acres north of the Ka-lamazoo River Channel front-ing Lake from the estate of the late Aubrey McClendon.

The DEQ hearing in the Saugatuck High School auditorium drew close to 150 people, only one — Tower Marine owner R.J. Peterson — of whom spoke in favor of the development.

Many of the 50-some public speakers who urged the DEQ to deny the permits were members of the Sauga-tuck Dunes Coastal Alliance, formed in 2007 to contest McClendon’s proposed developments on the parcel. Many names and claims were familiar.

Overall, NorthShore plans to build about 40 homes of the parcel, 15 on sites front-ing Lake Michigan and the west channel approved years ago for McClendon, and 23 more around the boat basin.

The 33-slip marina and homes around it would be on 95.67 acres, some occupied from 1836 to the 1870s by “lost” lumber village of Singapore. Then landowner Frank Denison built a Broward Boat Works plant there in the 1970s, which McClendon razed.

“By building around a basin on land that’s long been disturbed, we won’t need to reclaim our investment elsewhere and can place 208.3 acres in a conservation easement,” Cottage Home president Brian Bosgraaf told The Commercial Record.

NorthShore’s plan calls for spreading roughly 80,000 yards of the excavated sand along the Lake Michigan beach and stockpiling the remaining 161,750 yards elsewhere on the property. All would stay on site, Bosgraaf said.

“It seems that this is an ecological disaster waiting to happen,” Belinda Rachman said at last week’s hearing. “I don’t see why we should have to suffer the consequences so that 23 families can have big boats.”

Alliance president David Swan dropped a stack of research papers, letters and studies almost a foot tall on the table before DEQ officials, calling them the product of 20 years of research about the Saugatuck dunes.

“Have fun with the documents,” Swan said.

Representatives from the Kalamazoo River Protection Association, Michigan Environmental Council, Grand Rapids office of the Michigan Environmental Law and Policy Center and West Michigan League of Conservation Voters spoke objecting to NorthShore’s plans.

Peterson said the new marina would provide cash flow needed to preserve undeveloped areas, have a better visual impact than the old Broward factory, provide jobs and attract people who have the money needed to support the community’s 100-day-a-year harbor-town economy.

Cathy Brockington, whose father was among 1960s Saugatuck yacht service builders on the property, said the fill excavated there and spread along the shore would likely be more like dirt, not beach sand. “It’s going to pollute the lake no matter what,” she said.

Michigan Historic Preservation Network field representative Amanda Reintjes said a 2010 coastal survey found Singapore eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The buried town of Singapore and the cultural resources along the dunes area have not been fully researched,” she said. “There has been no complete archaeological survey of the area.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — which will hold its own public hearing concerning the project’s impact on navigable waterways — has asked NorthShore to complete an archaeological survey as a part of its application to that agency.

Bosgraaf said most of that study, which will only be of land within the Corps’ purview, is largely completed. The area where the town was won’t be dug up, he added, claiming when the Corps dug a new Kalamazoo River channel in 1906, the spoils were piled on top of where the sawmills used to be.

“It’s kind of a non-factor,” Bosgraaaf said. “There’s nothing there. If there is anything there, it is covered by a big pile of dirt put there by the government and is now protected by a critical dunes slope.”

Fredrick Eagle “Fritz” Royce III of Douglas, a lakeshore resident, attorney and, he said, “lifelong inmate of this territory,” asked the DEQ to deny the permits.

“My interpretation of the sand dune mining act of 1994 is this is a violation,” he said. “It destroys the dune and the public trust we want you to preserve.”

The application is available for review on the DEQ website, miwaters.deq.state.mi.us, or by calling (269) 567-3500.

The agency’s public comment period on the proposed plans closes Friday, Oct. 27.