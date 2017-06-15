Township OKs Exit 41 sewer study

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township Board June 7 approved hiring Prein & Newhof engineering to review the Kala- mazoo Lake Sewer & Water Authority’s existing infrastructure extending to Laketown Township to serve land being developed east of I-196 Exit 41.

The $25,600 cost would be billed to Laketown in keeping with terms of a 2007 agreement by owner Dick Darby to repurchase his buy-sell agreement with Utah-based Flying J Inc., which had plans to build a truck stop on the 33 acres fronting both sides of Blue Star Highway.

The proposal met opposition from some public members, who called it incompatible with the character of the community and out of scale with capacity of the interchange.

Darby’s buy back came with an agreement between KLSWA partners Saugatuck, Douglas and Saugatuck Township that they would amend their contract with Laketown to extend lines east of the expressway — at Laketown’s expense, presumably via then billing the developer — on condition the owner would not build a truck stop, livestock-production facility or slaughterhouse on the land.

Douglas later sued Sauga-tuck claiming the latter city had illegally agreed to sell 30,000 gallons of its excess sewer capacity to Darby and the neighboring Bel-vedere Inn without Douglas’s consent.

Douglas then owned 49.2 percent of KLSWA Wastewater Treatment Plant capacity, the City of Saugatuck 36.4 percent, Saugatuck Township 9 percent and nonvoting Laketown 5 percent.

The suit has been settled and joint KLSWA operating agreement rewritten to terms that apply today.

Laketown rezoned Darby’s and several adjacent parcels from C-2 General Business District to C-3 Highway Business District in March 2013, with board members saying it would give them more say over possible future development in the area.

Conspicuous excavations began on the Darby land early this year, prompting KLSWA manager Daryl VanDyke to write Laketown officials May 12 asking the township to work cooperatively and in advance with KLSWA and Saugatuck Township on any proposed development in the district.

Part of the 2007 agreement, VanDyke said, is any resulting contract “shall require that an engineering firm selected by Saugatuck Township shall study on the basis of generally-accepted municipal utility engineering practices, at the cost of Laketown, whether the presently existing Saugatuck Township sewer infrastructure, including the Blue Star and Clearbrook lift stations, is adequate to accommodate the increased flow from Laketown; or, in the alternative, whether to upgrade, repair of replace the existing Saugatuck Township sewer infrastructure.

“The Authority will be utilizing Dana Burd of Prein & Newhof (who also conducted 2007 studies) to review any proposed connection by Laketown Township,” VanDyke’s letter said.

Laketown manager Al Meshkin told The Commercial last week the township had not received nor acted on formal plans for the project. “Our attorney is looking at our KLSWA agreement and Prein & Newhof contract to see where we stand,” he said.

Preliminary plans by Holland Engineering for Daerby Enterprises, LLC, show 11 lots ranging from one to 5 acres with road access north of Blue Star, and another eight lots between 0.5 and 1.15 acres with road access g south of Blue Star extending to 136th Avenue.

Darby, who bought his first parcel near the Blue Star/I-196 exchange in 1980, claimed 10 years ago that was a long time for him to pay taxes, especially after having three prior proposals turned down due lack of facilities at the site.

He claimed at the time he might have no choice but to bring back the Flying J should KLSWA partners fail to reach an agreement to extend sewer to his land.