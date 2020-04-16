Township Oks ‘joint’ pot sales shop

Saugatuck Township has allowed an already-permitted but yet-to-be built medical marijuana provisioning center at 3577 64th St. to sell recreational marijuana there as well.

The township board March 11 OK’d conditional rezoning allowing Agri-Med LLC of Muskegon to add adult use retail sales to medical ones on 3.5 acres fronting Blue Star Highway, between Spectators Restaurant and Lakeshore Tackle and Firearms.

Agri-Med’s Aaron Smith plans to rehab a vacant home on the property and continue to use the building for combined marijuana sales operations.

Douglas is host to the area’s first such joint (bad pun) provider, Green Koi at 435 Blue Star Hwy. The business opened in the rehabbed Bearco Car Wash building in February as a medical marijuana shop. On April 3, with state and federal licenses in hand, it added adult-use retail sales as well.

The township in winter 2019 approved medical marijuana operations on C-3 Interchange parcels. The Agri-Med lot was changed to that from regular C-3 Commercial Aug. 7 in keeping with its proximity to I-196 Exit 41.

The township has since approved recreational marijuana for licensed businesses within guidelines near identical to medical marijuana ones. Such rezonings are contingent on special approval use standards being met.

The township now also allows growing centers on I-1 Industrial-zoned land, also by Special Approval Use.

On April 22 last year planners OK’d rezoning 2.8 undeveloped acres near I-196 Exit 36 south of Douglas from C-3 to I-1, allowing former Hercules Restaurant owners Don Schipper and John Seros to build a growing facility on the site. Work on that building now is well underway.

Near that lot, Cubbage Construction LLC won planning commission approvals Oct. 28 to open a grow facility at 6764 Just Barns Drive in Units 6-10 bought last year from Just Barns storage buildings owner/builder Al Blommeart. Each unit is 1,920 square feet, giving Cubbage 9,600 square feet total.

The City of Fennville has also approved medical and retail marijuana shops under state and local zoning guidelines.

The City of Saugatuck has not approved either use, although Tammy Jacobi, who ran the Good Intentions Medical Marijuana Clinic in Saugatuck Township from 2011 to 2013, plans to open a Good Intentions retail shop selling what she calls “cannabis chic” wares downtown at 132 Mason St., Unit 1, when possible.

Doing so, as it is for other retail operations in Michigan, is contingent on the state lifting its “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order meant to curb spread of Covid-19. The legislature last week extended the order from April 13 to April 30.