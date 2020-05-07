Township planners approve ski lake use

The Saugatuck Township Planning Commission April 27 granted Chad Van Horn a 3-year special approval use to mine sand on land he owns west of 66th Street and 135th Avenue. Doing so, pending also state approval, will allow him to build a 10-acre water body for recreational and residential use.

Van Horn, a realtor who lives with his family in a home on the land, in 2018 bought parcels from the Allen Family Trust: 22.6 acres for $295,000 and 9.59 acres for $95,000, per Allegan County records. He now owns close to 47 acres there.

The 308-acre NorthShore of Saugatuck/Padnos land lies next door and north of 135th, but is not affiliated with the Van Horn project. West of 66th lie Pine Trail Camps and 26 acres donated by Paul McEnroe in 2008 to the Land Conservancy of West Michigan. Riverside Drive homes front the Kalamazoo River further west.

Van Horn’s R-1 Residential acres have 17 lot splits by right. The township Sept. 11, 2018, granted him permits to build 2.28- and 4.9-acre ponds on the land as well. He received Allegan County Health Department soil erosion and sedimentation control permits 13 days later.

Van Horn, owner-broker for Beacon Sotheby’s International Realty in Holland, told The Commercial Record last April that he and his wife had remodeled and were living in the house on the property, which they were cleaning up (there were arsenic issues left from orchards long ago on the land).

“We are adding a water feature to play in out back,” Van Horn said, adding he was not sure yet if or when they might sell the lots along 66th Street.

He applied to the township Jan. 10 this year seeking a sand mining permit and special approval use for a proposed 10-acre ski pond on the property.

“I am passionate about water skiing,” Van Horn said at the Feb. 24 hearing. Such a lake has long been a dream for his family, he added, and “is one of the very few uses this property is conducive to.”

The planning commission that night heard residents’ concerns, asked questions of Van Horn and his attorney Matthew Zimmerman, then tabled the proposal asking the applicant for more information.

Van Horn came back last week having addressed those concerns, he said.

“We are putting nonproductive land back into productivity,” his updated application said. “The water body, open space and residential use are harmonious with the area.”

Van Horn said he has obtained permits needed to excavate and create such a water body, including pond permit(s), a zoning determination, Soil Erosion Sedimentation Control (SESC) and driveway permits.

The approved 66th Street building sites, he added, will have access to the water body and add significant property tax revenue as the project is built out.

He cited a 2018 Michigan Attorney General’s office memo concluding creating a water body for recreational or residential purposes shall not be considered mining as it relates to permitting concerns.

“As such,” Van Horn said, noting vertical excavation setbacks on the north, south and east sides are complete or nearly so, he believes the project does not require a “soils pits, sand mines and quarries” permit from the township.

“Nonetheless, in the spirit of cooperation and at the request of the zoning administrator, the applicant is hereby submitting such.”

Last week’s meeting was not a hearing, but public comments were taken before planners moved on to discussion and action items.

Township resident Laurie Goshorn, on behalf of the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance, read aloud a letter questioning Van Horn’s reference to the AG memo.

“There are several things ‘noteworthy’ (that is sarcasm) about the applicant’s statement,” her statement read.

“1. The 2018 memo from the AG does not exist, or at least was not issued, nor published, as a formal legal opinion of Michigan’s Attorney General.

“2. The applicant does not include the purported AG’s direct language from the cited memo.

“3. The applicant does not include the purported memo for the township’s reference. We would be interested in reviewing the AG’s memo if the applicant can produce a copy.

“If the applicant, or the applicant’s attorney, cannot produce the AG’s memo and the very specific legal language of the memo, then the application should be considered misleading and untrue.

“Before approving the applicant’s permit,” Goshorn continued, “the township should require a sand dune mining review by EGLE (the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. “EGLE was not aware of the sand mine.

“Any decisions by the township, without first having the state conduct a formal sand mine review, is placing the cart before the horse,” Goshorn said.

Township attorney Nick Curcio said the AG’s memo was indeed not an official ruling, but the applicant never said that it was. Either way, EGLE approval or not would render township rulings moot.

“I thought we had passed that hurdle in February,” Van Horn said. “I have been in communication with EGLE during the project. They are due out tomorrow to inspect the land.

“The state is the one who has say,” he said. Township planning administrator Lynee Wells confirmed that.

To concerns voiced by some residents about whether the project meets SAU standards of being harmonious with the surrounding area, Van Horn said it was.

“The local area,” he said in his application, “is comprised of nearby water bodies such as the Kalamazoo River, Goshorn Lake and Lake Michigan with residential and commercial uses and recreational areas.

“Applicant’s water body creation project is harmonious with the area and will yield residential and recreational uses compatible with the surrounding area.

“No mineral extraction excavation will be made within 50 feet of any right-of-way or property line,” his application continued. “There will not be any fixed machinery installed or located on the property.

“The site is posted in accordance with township regulations. Such postings are intended to keep would be otherwise trespassers safe from any potential dangers.

“No buildings will be constructed relating to or for the purpose to the SAU.

“Access to and from the site is on Blue Star Highway … an all-season road designated as a haul route and intended for truck traffic. The drive approach is proposed to be paved. The access drive is intended to be improved and built in accordance with the township driveway specs.

“The applicant has proposed to include 4-inch cobble within the drive as recommended by the State of Michigan for best practices of eliminating track out and mitigating dust. The Allegan County Road Commission is supportive of the removal of soil from the site as proposed via Blue Star Highway.

“The site will be maintained in a neat and orderly condition to prevent injury to property, persons or the community in general.

“A significant setback including a natural wooded buffer will maintained to help minimize any potential nuisance of dust and noise. The stockpile areas are already established on site.

“All finished slopes will be excavated to a grade no steeper than 3:1. Final and finish grading and seeding will be incompliance with the appropriate and necessary SESC permit and control measures,” Van Horn said.

The 36-month approval includes proposed operation hours weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. No removal of material shall occur on Saturdays, Sundays or legal holidays. Van Horn said an average of a few dozen trucks per day is anticipated to leave the site. Double bottoms or trains will be discouraged.

Project engineer Prein & Newhof noted applicant will cause to have installed “caution pedestrian and bike crossing” signs at the drive on both sides of the Blue Star Trail plus caution signs for trucks using the drive as well.

The township required Van Horn post a $100,000 bond plus require the Blue Star Trail, which crosses the proposed drive, be maintained and repaired as needed.

“This still needs a bit of work,” said commission member Jon Helmrich. “Wouldn’t it be more prudent to table it until our May meeting?”

Fellow members Becky Israel, Chris Lozano, Bill Rowe, Andy Prietz and Dave Ihle voted to approve the use that night. Helmrich voted no.