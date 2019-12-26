Township planners give high sign to pot

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township Planning Commission has recommended that the elected board allow recreational marijuana shops within township limits.

Planners passed the proposed measure 6-1 Dec. 16. The board, which will next meet Wednesday, Jan. 8, will have final say on whether the use is allowed or not.

Only commission chair Andrew Prietz opposed the measure. Fellow members David Ihle, Bill Rowe, Rebecca Israels, Chris Lozano, Ed Welk and Jon Helmrich voted yes to recommend guidelines that would regulate adult recreational marijuana use in the same way as medical uses — in the same two zoning districts with special land use.

Statewide, voters approved recreational marijuana use by persons age 21 and older, 57 to 43 percent. It received 61 percent of the Saugatuck Township vote.

Despite that, most municipalities have banned recreational facilities within their limits, per a Nov. 15 UPI report. Of the 1,773 cities and townships in Michigan, about 1,400 so far have opted out.

Saugatuck and Douglas cities have placed moratoriums on recreational use pending further clarification of state guidelines. Douglas, which has OK’d medical marijuana, has one such provisioning center open and another about to in its Blue Star Highway commercial district.

In March 2019 the township adopted regulations allowing medical marijuana growing operations in its I-1 Industrial district and provisioning centers in its C-3 Commercial Interchange district, both with special use approvals.

It to date has received applications from three growers — all northwest of I-196 Exit 36 — and two provisioning centers — one at 3577 Blue Star Hwy., southwest of Exit 41, 2790 Blue Star Hwy.; the other at the former Amble Inn site, southeast of Exit 36, all in approval/development phases. None have opened.

Once these businesses open, and should the board approval recreational uses, their owners could apply to the state for such licenses. They would planning commission OKs as well before selling products.

The proposed ordinance would not limit how many such facilities could open.

Township attorney Nick Curcio told planners state law since Dec. 6, 2018, generally allows any person over age 21 to:

Possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana in public (with different thresholds for THC concentrate),

Possess up to 10 ounces of marijuana and 12 marijuana plants in one’s home.

Consume marijuana in non-public places,

Transfer up to 2.5 ounces to another person, so long as no compensation is received,

These provisions apply regardless of whether a municipality opts in or out of allowing state-licensed recreational marijuana by

Retailers,

Microbusinesses (ones that can cultivate up to 150 plants; plus process, sell or transfer marijuana from them to persons age 21 and older or to safety compliance facilities),

Designated consumption establishments (commercial lounges wherein adults can consume substance). These can be adjacent to retailers. and

Temporary marijuana events, such as festivals at which the substance can be consumed.

What’s in it for municipalities that allow such uses?

Consumers pay a 10-percent excise tax to the retailer or microbusiness from which they purchase.

Part of this distribution is distributed to municipalities based on the number of such businesses in their boundaries.

.Copies of the proposed ordinance amendment can be reviewed at the township hall, 3461 Blue Star Hwy. The board meeting Jan. 8 there will start at 6 p.m.