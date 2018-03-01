Township recall group files petitions with clerk

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township Committee Monday submitted petitions bearing approximately 435 signatures calling for a November election to oust four of five township board members to the Allegan County Clerk’s office.

The group needs at least 338 validated signatures for such a fall vote to be approved.

Township residents Cindy Osman and Kathy Sturm petitioned County Clerk Bob Genetski Nov. 9, 2017, to call an election to recall clerk Brad Rudich, treasurer Lori Babinski and trustees Doug Lane and Roy McIlwaine.

Osman, who is also Saugatuck city zoning administrator, and Sturm first sought approval from county election commission for language in five charges against Rudich, Lane and Babinski — most related to the board’s 3-2 vote Aug. 2 to amend the International Fire Code — and one against McIlwaine.

Petitioners’ grievance language against all four of them — that they voted Aug. 16 not to terminate township manager Aaron Sheridan and engaged in “various acts of unprofessional conduct” — was dismissed for lacking factuality and clarity by the 3-member county panel Nov. 20 because:

a) No vote was made on Sheridan’s termination. Supervisor Jon Phillips’ motion to do so died for lack of a second. The board did vote 4-1 Aug. 16 to reprimand Sheridan for insubordination and require him to seek anger-management counseling at his own expense. b) “Various acts of professional misconduct” lacked specificity.

Petitioners went back to the commission with revised language Dec. 4. The panel voted 2-1 their complaint McIlwaine — that he voted to reprimand Sheridan — was clear and factual enough for them to advance seeking signatures.

Sturm and Osman dropped their four charges specific to Rudich, Lane and Babinski and returned to the commission Dec. 18 with the same one approved for McIlwaine. It too was ruled sufficient.

Per Michigan election law, petitioners had 180 days from Dec. 4 and 18 to gather valid signatures from at least 25 percent (or 338) of the 1,351 township residents who voted in the 2014 governor’s race. Those signatures had to also be collected within 60 days of each other.

The group needed to gather enough signatures by Feb. 2 to schedule a May 8 election target, their initial goal, then decided to seek a fall vote, buying roughly a month’s more time.

Genetski’s office has 35 days to determine whether the petitions have enough valid signatures. Township officials have 30 days to challenge them.

Should the group be successful, the Nov. 6 ballot would list all four targeted officials running for their present seats as Republicans, their declared party when elected in 2014, unless one or more should decide to withdraw. The Allegan County Democratic Party Executive Committee would choose candidates to run against them.