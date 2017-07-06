Township seeks clarity o Authority, Douglas manager says

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas City Manager Bill LeFevere advised council Monday to seek satisfactory responses from Saugatuck Township before weighing whether to admit the township as a Kalamazoo Lake Harbor Authority voting member.

“At their June meeting,” LeFevere told council by memo, “the KLHA asked that both Douglas and Saugatuck (cities) review and comment on the draft resolution prepared for Saugatuck township by their attorney last fall in consideration of joining …”

The cities formed the authority in 2012 to advise them on harbor issues, in particular dealing with upstream siltation which threatens navigation in both Kal Lake and its river/channel to Lake Michigan.

The township, which had been part of a harbor committee that led to the KLHA’s creation, opted out of becoming a founding and funding partner, citing concerns about a possible assessment district’s boundaries and future monetary commitments. Its government operates on a different taxation structure than do the cities.

In January 2016 then Michigan Department of Natural Resources programs and grants manager Bill Boik told the KLHA board the township must join as a full partner for the community to be eligible for most state and federal harbor maintenance grants.

“The current authority’s jurisdiction lacks connection to Lake Michigan, which is crucial for long-term connectivity to the Great Lakes,” Boik, who has since retired from the DNR and become a authority consultant, advised the body.

“The missing piece of navigational water (the Kalamazoo River channel’s mouth to Lake Michigan) lies within Saugatuck Township’s borders,” he continued. The township board has since then discussed but not acted on becoming a funding partner.

“Community partnerships,” Boik told the township board at a July 6, 2016, public hearing on the proposal, “are key in getting regional grants for increasingly-tight federal dredging dollars.” Members still had reservations. The board tabled action based on a lawyer’s concerns about a cities-proposed agreement. Defining who pays for what remains an issue, township attorney Scott Smith said.

He cited ambiguities in the cities’ Nov. 15, 2011, Interlocal Cooperation Agreement that formed the authority and other uncertainties regarding their resolution for the township to join.

On behalf of the township, Smith presented what LeFevere told Douglas council Monday “is a resolution seeking clarifications of provisions in the agreement they do not fully understand, requests to modify the agreement based on their incomplete understanding (of) the agreement and assurances that the two cities will waive the entry fee prior to them making a formal request to join.

“The draft resolution,” LeFevere continued, “raises two important questions that Douglas City Council will need Saugatuck Township to answer as this process moves forward:

“1) Will the township follow the same procedural steps and create a Water Improvement Tax Increment Finance Authority under PA 94 and designate the boundaries for a development area so that they will join the Authority on the same basis as Saugatuck and Douglas?

“2) The township needs to clarify how they intend to contribute to the joint and shared expenses of the Authority and how they propose to participate in and fund their portion of the projects and/or provide their share of the local match for any grants. The draft resolution indicates that joining does not obligate them to monetary support of the KLHA,” LeFevere said.

“Just to be clear that the township is aware of our position on these issues, I have included three email exchanges from last June that touch on the issues of the township creating a Water Improvement Tax Increment Finance Authority as well as responses from (Saugatuck City Manager Kirk) Harrier and myself directly in the issue of waiving the entry fee and the township participating in the ongoing/future expenses of the authority,” his memo went on.

“In their correspondence, several township officials have endorsed the expectation that both Douglas and Saugatuck should ‘formally approve a resolution for the township to join the Authority as a prelude to them actually taking action to adopt a formal resolution requesting to join the Authority.

“What isn’t clear is whether or not their expectation includes us agreeing to modify the agreement, waive the entry fee and give them a pass on participating financially. In any event, such a request puts the cart before the horse,” he said.

“The efforts of the Authority over the last year to bring Saugatuck Township in as a formal member are to be commended. We share many of the same economic, environmental, sedimentation and navigational issues and concerns and working together on these and other issues would be a benefit to the entire area.

“I would hope that this correspondence provides some answers and will help to move the joining process forward for Saugatuck Township. I would be more than happy to provide what assistance and advice I can to the Authority and the Township in that process going forward,” LeFevere said.