Township seeks to replace fire board rep

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Township is looking for a new district fire board representative after township trustee Roy McIlwaine resigned Dec. 6 after four–plus years in that position.

McIlwaine recommended fellow trustee Doug Lane be considered to replace him as the township board’s liaison to the fire board, but Lane declined to take on what of late has become a hot seat.

The township will advertise for a resident, who need not be on the township board, to apply for the seat, one of two each district member government — the township, plus Douglas and Saugatuck cities — has on the fire board, which meets the third Monday of each month at 4 p.m. in the fire station. Longtime fire board member and vice chair Eric Beckman is the township’s other representative.

Relations between the township and district partners have been strained since the township undertook, and eventually passed by a 3-2 vote Aug. 2, amending the 2012 International Fire Code over their objections.

Fire Chief Greg Janik and fellow department members have also balked, saying the changes place themselves and the public at increased risk.

Lane joined clerk Brad Rudich and treasurer Lori Babinski voting to change fire cost-recovery policies, shifting some IFC enforcement powers from fire code officials to township zoning administrator Steve Kushion. The amendment, said Rudich, was in part spurred by builders complaining the department’s code enforcement was over-reaching.

McIlwaine and township supervisor Jon Phillips voted against the amendment that Aug. 2. On Nov. 1, however, McIlwaine joined Rudich, Lane and Babinski voting to adopt the updated 2015 IFC while retaining amendment changes. “We’ve been hashing this out for close to a year,” said McIlwaine. “Let’s get the update passed and move on.”

Fire officers, absent Janik, filed a formal complaint against McIlwaine six days later, claiming his Nov. 1 vote violated district bylaws stating board members “should be without bias and individuals who will not favor one governmental unit over another. Board members should be primarily interested in providing the best possible fire protection to the district, while always seeking the most efficient use of tax monies.”

Township residents Cindy Osman, who is also Saugatuck city zoning administrator, and Kathy Sturm filed petition language three days later seeking a recall election remove McIlwaine, Rudich, Lane and Babinski from office, largely because of their fire code amendment actions.

The petitioners, who have modified their claims three times since than as result of two language sufficiency hearings before the Allegan County Election Commission, have scaled back their complaints to just one that all four officials voted to reprimand township manager Aaron Sheridan Aug. 16.

The commission will meet for the third time Monday, Dec. 18, at 9 a.m. in the county probate courtroom to determine whether the latest petition language is clear and factual enough to proceed with the recall effort.

McIlwaine, at what turned out his last fire board meeting Nov. 20, contested the officers’ Nov. 7 complaint language.

“My main objection to the complaint,” he said, “is that the officers say I ‘violated the bylaws by selectively looking to for members of the township board rather than all the citizens.’

“I am offended by this comment. As an elected trustee I have a sworn duty to obey the laws of the township and always consider what is in the best interest of all property owners. I have done this to the best of my ability.

“Chief Janik has alerted me to risk reduction issues in the past and I have helped him accomplish his goals, i.e. short-term rentals. I support risk reduction,” continued McIlwaine.

“The township board has always said if something needs to be changed for good reason we will listen. We are open to suggestions, but broad overwhelming statement that imply we are endangering our firefighters and residents serve no useful purpose other than to inflame opinions and personally injure people, myself included,” the trustee said.

“Roy has done a lot of good things for the district,” deputy fire chief Chris Mantels replied that day, adding the officers do not “want to see Roy off the board.”

The complaint, said Mantels, was to have the officers’ objections to the township trustee’s vote Nov. 1 on the record.

McIlwaine offered thereafter to facilitate a meeting between Janik, Kushion, Phillips and himself plus fire board representatives Kathryn Mooradian from Douglas and Marilyn Starring from Saugatuck to seek improved understanding and conciliation between the parties. That private, non-quorum session took place last week.

“Serving on the fire board,” said McIlwaine in his Dec. 6 resignation letter, “has been a privilege for the past four and a half years. Our residents in all three communities are in good hands when emergencies arise.

“Greg Janik and his officers have also done great things in a proactive way with their community programs.

“I do think that it’s wise and helpful to have a township board member on the fire district board,” he continued. “With that in mind, I would recommend Doug Lane be considered.”

Lane’s demurral creates an interesting opportunity for citizens willing to face a challenge. One can apply on the township website, saugatuck.township.org, or at the township hall.