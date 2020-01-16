Township sets aside dune group’s plan

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township Board Jan. 8 wasted little time scuttling a resolution supporting an alternate plan to North Shore of Saugatuck LLC’s proposed private boat basin after North Shore’s attorney weighed in opposing it.

“I have concerns,” said Carl Gabrielse during public comments, “about your procedure. Placing a resolution on your agenda as an action without being drafted by the township itself or vetted by an attorney is very unusual and improper.

“Substantively,” the landowner’s lawyer went on, “it calls for the township, which is in litigation with the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance, to endorse an Alliance plan singling out North Shore. The resolution cherry picks Tri Community Plan language and may be in violation of a federal consent judgment on the property.

“It misstates ownership of the Dugout Road property (near the east end of North Shore’s Kalamazoo River-front holdings),” Gabrielse continued. “I ask you to decline the Alliance’s invitation to rubber-stamp their agenda.

“I move,” said trustee Brenda Marcy, “to remove the item from our business agenda on advice from staff and our attorney.

Treasurer Jon Helmrich seconded. “I’d like us to meet with legal counsel before pursuing this,” he said.

The resolution, as presented by residents Dave and Liz Engel, Dayle Harrison and Kathi Bily Wallace, called for the board to support stronger regulatory protections for the river mouth, where North Shore owns 308 acres fronting Lake Michigan.

The firm, whose principal is Holland businessman Jeff Padnos, is seeking U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approval to build a 6.5-acre marina ringed by 23 homes on land once occupied by Singapore, a lumber settlement drifted over by sand in the 1870s.

Wallace, Harrison and the Engels are affiliated with the Alliance, which since 2007 has targeted that area for preservation.

They asked to board to acknowledge what they call the key paragraphs in the (2005-passed) Tri-Community Master Plan that detail the historical, cultural and ecological resources in the Kalamazoo River mouth neighborhood, and to support concepts of:

A state natural river designation and state environmental area for wetlands at the river mouth, and

Designating an Alliance-commissioned FreshWater Engineering marina proposal to the USACE as a least environmentally-damaging practical alternative.

The Corps Aug. 30 last year rejected an earlier Freshwater proposal claiming, among other things, the practicable alternative must provide 46 slips, not impact any archaeological sites or nearby navigation structures, and include modeling showing that a floating wave attenuator will adequately protect vessels moored within the marinas.

Paperwork submitted by the four claims that Freshwater, teaming with MSA Professional Services, has devised another alternative marina design that fully addresses Corps concerns voiced above.

It would make use of two marinas: a 36-slip one at Freshwater’s prior proposed site, plus a secondary 10-slip marina off Dugout Road east and further inland from Lake Michigan.

Changes to the first-proposed wave attenuator, would also meet USACE criteria as expressed, the materials say.

“North Shore,” Gabrielse told The Commercial Record, “fully supports the Township’s commitment to the overall goals and objectives of the Tri-Community Master Plan.

“However, it is not in favor of Alliance members cherry-picking certain phrases from the plan and using them out of context to further their agenda.”

Proposal advocates cite plan portions that call for preserving the scenic beauty, fostering the wise use of natural resources, protecting environmentally-sensitive areas and enhancing the special character of the Tri-Communities.

“Although waterfront lands have high revenue generating potential,” reads another section quoted often by Alliance members, “a major attraction of both the Lake Michigan and Kalamazoo River waterfronts is their scenic, natural shorelines composed of forested sand dunes and large wetland areas.

“Should these natural areas be greatly damaged or destroyed through inappropriate development, then the ‘goose that laid the golden egg’ will be dead.”

“The proposed resolution,” said Gabrielse, “fails to mention the Master Plan’s stated foundational goal of protecting the ‘private property rights of waterfront property owners,’ its promotion of ‘carefully planned development along the Kalamazoo River,’ and its endorsement of ‘mixed use’ development of the waterfront, including residential use along with waterfront-related developments such as ‘marinas and other ship/shore activities,’ (Sec. 1-13 and 10-7).

“The North Shore development, which the township has already approved, fully embraces the goals and objectives of the Master Plan,” he went on, “but don’t take my word for it.

“The Township’s own independent outside planner described North Shore’s plans as being wholly consistent with the Plan’s objective to ‘preserve the natural character and natural assets of the site.’

“In its place,” said the attorney, “proponents of this resolution would have the Township back a half-baked alternative marina design advanced by the Alliance that the Army Corps has already rejected as unfeasible and impractical.

“Because the Alliance’s alternative design would have all watercraft moored directly in the river right at the mouth of the channel, it would not provide even basic protection for watercraft and would create unnecessary congestion,” Gabrielse said.

The board is all new, largely due to a November 2018 recall vote. The Alliance continues appealing former members granting North Shore a basin permit, based in part on the township’s anti-keyholing ordinance.

Article XII – Water Access and Dock Density Regulations, Section 40-190(h), reads, “In no event shall a canal or channel be excavated for the purpose of increasing the Water Frontage required by this action.”

“The Alliance,” Gabrielse argued, “has twisted the meaning of the Water Access ordinance. The North Shore development fully complies with the ordinance, as evidenced by the planning commission’s approval.

“The resolution,” he said, “is directly contrary to both the PUD already approved by the Township as well as the consent decree — result of former landowner Aubrey McClendon suing the township for illegally down-zoning his land —entered in federal court.

“The consent decree,” Gabrielse said, “prohibits the Township from treating the NorthShore property differently than others. It also mandates that the NorthShore property will be governed by the R-2 and R-3 zoning regulations.

“The resolution, however, advocates for imposing an entirely different set of zoning regulations on the NorthShore property by making it a Natural River designated area,” he said.

“Finally,” the lawyer went on, “the resolution is incorrect when it states that the Township owns Dugout Road and more than 750 feet of frontage on the Kalamazoo River. It does not.

“North Shore and the other property owners in the area own property and the river frontage. The Township essentially has an easement over North Shore’s property for a road. The Township neither owns the underlying property nor the water frontage,” he said.

Township resident Jane Dickie spoke Jan. 8 in favor of the resolution. Harrison and former planning commission chair Kat Cook sent correspondence in support of it also, board members noted.

Alliance president David Swan applauded the residents for “reminding elected officials of their responsibilities to the goals and polices in the Master Plan.

“The resolution,” he said, “is a common-sense approach to finding balance between the public interest, local zoning and property rights.”

Swan said the resolution would not reverse the township’s prior PUD approval, but simply part of the Corps’ Historic Properties Review, Section 106, which calls for consultation with local municipalities.

“Anyone suggesting that the township board not participate in these reviews is suggesting the members not do what they were elected to do,” Swan said.

Chances are more arguments and more litigation await. Stay tuned.