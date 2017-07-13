Township taps McKenna for planning counsel

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township board July 5 chose McKenna Associates as planning consultant for Northshore of Saugatuck LLC’s proposed development of what some call the “Wild Heart of Saugatuck.”

Members also that night appointed builder and board of review member Chris Lozano to replace longtime planning commission member Joe Milauckas serving a three-year term on that body and reappointed Andrew Prietz to it. Zoning board of appeals alternate Rick Brady was elevated to ZBA member.

More Counsel

Northville-based McKenna will help the planning commission, which has granted preliminary approvals for Northshore to build 23 homes around a boat basin north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan, in the final approval process.

The consulting firm, which also has Kalamazoo and Detroit offices, estimated not-to-exceed costs of $2,500. Also applying was MainStreet Planning Co. of Rockford, which estimated costs up to $8,400.

Some commission members asked township staff late this winter to hire a certified planner in addition to attorney Scott Smith and zoning administrator Steve Kushion as consultants in the Northshore preliminary approval process. But staff, citing what some felt were excess costs for counsel at that phase of the process, declined to do so.

The commission voted 6-0 April 26 to grant preliminary planned unit development and site condominium approvals for the boat basin — part of what the developer calls its Harbor Cluster — tract contingent on 15 conditions as recommended by township attorney Scott Smith.

Smith told members Northshore’s planned basin did not fall within their purview. Among conditions he recommended for final approval were that the developer must obtain needed permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Environmental Protection Agency, plus the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality for the basin work.

Those applications include public notices and a public hearing, and preempt most local control, the township attorney said.

The Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance, a nonprofit land preservation group which since 2007 has contested efforts to develop the property, filed June 20 in Allegan County Circuit Court seeking to overturn the commission’s action based on what it called violations of the approval process and township zoning ordinance requirements. The lawsuit is being processed.

McKenna proposed that firm president John Jackson and principal senior planner Rebecca Harvey, both American Institute of Certified Planners members, work with Kushion, Smith and any other township consultants “to prepare and offer comprehensive presentation(s) regarding the planning and zoning issues relevant to the case.” In doing so, the firm will:

1) Review the land use and zoning issues involved.

2) Personally visit the site to identify surrounding land uses, zoning, access and other planning, zoning and regulatory issues.

3) Review other planning and zoning documents, plus other policy and pertinent issues taken by parties that may be relevant to township issues.

4) Confer with township personnel and consultants and review materials related to actions taken by them, any expert witnesses, the planning commission, ZBA, township board and/or agencies concerning the area in question.

5) Prepare a written report which identifies pertinent factors and professional options regarding the case.

6) Prepare for and meet with the applicant and staff to review the comments and report.

7) Prepare for and provide any professional opinions and materials (oral, written or graphic) during public consideration at hearings, meetings, or any deposition or trial.

8) Attend a planning commission meeting to present its written report and findings.

The township will be invoiced for work at the hourly rate of $120 for Jackson, $100 for Harvey and other professionals’ services (including mapping) at stipulated rates.

Appointees Old & New

Lozano, the owner/operator of Custom Carpentry Inc., has served on the board of review since 2012 and was praised by township manager Aaron Sheridan for his knowledge of building and construction projects that involve municipal codes and code-interpretation skills.

He will replace Milauckas, who as Lakeshore Resort owner brought professional legal experience to the planning commission for more than 23 years. Board members praised his experience and knowledge, and thanked Milauckas for his valuable and long service.

Prietz, a parts sales manager for Getman Corp. in Bangor, and his wife built their home in the township in 1999 and will be serving his second term on the commission.

Brady, a retired General Motors engineer, moved from Troy to the township in 2014, is president of the Singapore Trails Condominium Association and, as a ZBA alternate, recently attended a Michigan Townships Association Introduction to Planning and Zoning session.