Township taps ZBA, police study

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township board Jan. 4 appointed a semi-retired attorney and retired General Motors executive to its zoning board of appeals, plus two citizen representatives to a joint police study committee.

Members named Catherine Dritsas, who still practices law part-time, to replace Shawn Powers, who has moved from the township, as a full ZBA member.

Retired GM engineering manager Richard Brady was appointed an alternate to the board, which meets as needed to hear and decide appeals of administrative decisions made in applying zoning laws, plus variance requests from those laws’ provisions. He replaces Douglas Lane, who by law had to vacate that post after being elected a township trustee Nov. 8.

Both terms run through June 30.

Appointed to a committee that will study joint public safety options with the cities Saugatuck and Douglas were former Detroit policeman Larry Hanlin and Ganges United Methodist Church pastor Marcia Tucker.

Also applying for the posts were just-retired Saugatuck-Douglas Police Chief Ken Giles, who was asked to serve as a consultant for the committee, former township trustee Chris Roerig and Teresa Blok.

The cities now jointly operate the Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department while the township, far larger in total area and population, officially relies on Allegan County Sheriff’s Department road patrols.

It has long been a bone of contention between the cities — whose police budget last year reached a record $1.28 million — that the township does not pay for backup or first responses by city police to calls in its jurisdiction.

The township also operates on a different budget structure than the cities. It would likely require a dedicated millage, passed by its taxpayers, to fund added law-enforcement coverage.

The former township board agreed Aug. 3 to join the cities studying new public safety possibilities, including a possible tri-community authority combining police, fire and ambulance services, and last month named three township officers — clerk Brad Rudich, trustee Roy McIlwaine and manager Aaron Sheridan — to represent it. Citizens Hanlin and Tucker will join them on the study group.