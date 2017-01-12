Home Around Town Township taps ZBA, police study
Township taps ZBA, police study
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Township taps ZBA, police study

0
10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n
now viewing

Township taps ZBA, police study

1-5 Beach ends here 6x-cr
now playing

Yes and no....

marijuana
now playing

Medical marijuana back on Douglas, township plates

1-12 Love tree 4x-cr
now playing

Labor of love

1-12 Love tree 3x-cr
now playing

DES Love Tree finds new life

flashinglights
now playing

City hires police consultant, joint study on hold

1-12 Hope Avanti 6x-cr
now playing

Avanti Guitar Trio to heat Friday night at Hope

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

stoppel-1x-cr-4-2016
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Reflections on Dabo and warming cars

1-12 SCA Intriguing Haworth bluescape 4x-cr
now playing

Free talk explores Bluespace workplaces

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township board Jan. 4 appointed a semi-retired attorney and retired General Motors executive to its zoning board of appeals, plus two citizen representatives to a joint police study committee.

Members named Catherine Dritsas, who still practices law part-time, to replace Shawn Powers, who has moved from the township, as a full ZBA member.

Retired GM engineering manager Richard Brady was appointed an alternate to the board, which meets as needed to hear and decide appeals of administrative decisions made in applying zoning laws, plus variance requests from those laws’ provisions. He replaces Douglas Lane, who by law had to vacate that post after being elected a township trustee Nov. 8.

Both terms run through June 30.

Appointed to a committee that will study joint public safety options with the cities Saugatuck and Douglas were former Detroit policeman Larry Hanlin and Ganges United Methodist Church pastor Marcia Tucker.

Also applying for the posts were just-retired Saugatuck-Douglas Police Chief Ken Giles, who was asked to serve as a consultant for the committee, former township trustee Chris Roerig and Teresa Blok.

The cities now jointly operate the Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department while the township, far larger in total area and population, officially relies on Allegan County Sheriff’s Department road patrols.

It has long been a bone of contention between the cities — whose police budget last year reached a record $1.28 million — that the township does not pay for backup or first responses by city police to calls in its jurisdiction.

The township also operates on a different budget structure than the cities. It would likely require a dedicated millage, passed by its taxpayers, to fund added law-enforcement coverage.

The former township board agreed Aug. 3 to join the cities studying new public safety possibilities, including a possible tri-community authority combining police, fire and ambulance services, and last month named three township officers — clerk Brad Rudich, trustee Roy McIlwaine and manager Aaron Sheridan — to represent it. Citizens Hanlin and Tucker will join them on the study group.

 

Related Posts
1-5 Beach ends here 6x-cr

Yes and no….

Publisher 0
marijuana

Medical marijuana back on Douglas, township plates

Publisher 0
1-12 Love tree 4x-cr

Labor of love

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video