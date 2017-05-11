Township to hire planned for ‘Wild Heart’ proposal

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township board voted 5-0 May 3 to seek certified planner candidates to help with the final site plan approval process for North-shore of Saugatuck LLC’s request to build 23 homes surrounding a boat basin where the lost lumber village of Singapore once stood.

The move came on the heels of planning commission chair Kathleen Miller (“Kat”) Cook asking earlier for such counsel and voicing frustration with what she perceived as some township staff members’ thwarting that endeavor.

Cook joined fellow commissioners voting 6-0 April 26 to grant Northshore preliminary approvals for its proposed Harbor Cluster project, part of the developer’s larger plan to build 40 single-family homes on 304 acres fronting Lake Michigan north of the Kalamazoo River channel.

Cottage Home of Holland, with backing from Padnos Iron and Metal Co. president Jeff Padnos and his wife, Peg, bought the land, which stretches east to Blue Star Highway, from the Aubrey McClendon estate last winter.

Doing business as North-shore, they have proposed a far smaller-scale development than did the late McClendon for land called “the Wild Heart of Saugatuck” by some local preservationists.

“By building around a basin on land that’s long been disturbed (Singapore’s 19th century demise followed 100 years later by the Denison family building a Broward Boat Works plant on the site), we won’t need to reclaim our investment elsewhere and can place 208.3 acres in a conservation easement,” said Cottage Home president Brian Bosgraaf.

The planning commission also voted 5-1 April 26 to ask the township board to approve hiring a certified planner at the latter body’s coming May 3 meeting.

Citizens Jon Helmrich, Laura Judge and Lori Goshorn, plus veteran planning commission member Joe Milauckas urged the board last week to hire a certified planner in keeping with Cook’s request and what they said was past township precedent.

Helmrich questioned what he described as apparent efforts by township manager Aaron Sheridan, clerk Brad Rudich and zoning administrator Steve Kushion to block that, until now, from happening.

That decision, Rudich told The Commercial Record, is not at the legal discretion of township staff, the planning chair or commission. It is vested only in the township’s elected board.

Cook April 12 sent a memo to board officials saying her request for an independent and outside planning consultant was met strategically by resistance.

She emailed Bosgraaf and township supervisor Jon Phillips April 18 asking “for Cottage Home’s concurrence with the township’s decision to contact external planning assistance at this time. It will be paid for from the Cottage Home ($5,000) escrow set up for this purpose.

“The consultant will need to get on site as soon as possible in order to have any hope of doing an effective analysis, which is then in the hands of our commissioners, the majority of whom have requested it,” her email continued.

“I’d be happy to try to set up a time/date with Joe (Milauckas), myself and the consultant this week for a site visit, with your approval.

“We still might be able to fit this in without needing to consider options of postponing the next planning meeting (the aforesaid session April 26),” Cook’s memo, sent at 8:27 a.m., said.

Cottage Home attorney Carl Gabrielse replied at 11 a.m. with a memo to township attorneys Scott Smith and Nick Curcio asking whether Cook’s email accurately reflected an official “township decision to contract external planning assistance at this time.

“If so, who has the township decided to hire and what was the process for making this decision?” the developer’s lawyer asked. “I would have thought that such a decision would have needed to be made at a planning commission and/or township board meeting. I am not aware that any such meeting, vote or decision was made.

“If Ms. Cook’s email does not reflect an official decision by the township, then Ms. Cook is making untrue statements in an attempt to trick my client into agreeing to something that Ms. Cook personally wants done.

“My client has concerns,” Gabrielse continued, “with the integrity of the process moving forward with Ms. Cook involved based on her apparent misrepresentations. I would assume the township would have the same concern. Needless to say, it seems clear that Ms. Cook has an agenda.

“It may be appropriate for the planning commission to consider disqualifying Ms. Cook from this matter under section 5.2 of the Planning Commission’s Rules of Procedure for an apparent conflict of interest. Or, perhaps her removal from the planning commission by the township board is appropriate under Ord. Sec. 26-29 …

“If Ms. Cook is trying to lend authority to her own personal position by attributing it to the township, then we have a serious problem,” the developer’s lawyer said.

Cook told The Commercial Record Monday Gabrielse’s email was unfounded. “I’m confident neither Brian Bosgraaf nor our township board have any desire to see me taken out of the approval process for the Cottage Home requests,” she said.

Citizen Sheila Smith Putnam said at last week’s board meeting she had heard North Shores had launched legal efforts to remove Cook as planning chair, adding “the fact that attorneys are getting involved is disturbing.”

Milauckas noted Gabrielse’s letter suggested the township “consider” Cook’s removal, not necessarily calling for it to happen. Lawyers, in fairness, have long been engaged by developers, the township and nonprofit preservation Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance in deliberations about the parcel.

Township resident and former state Sen. Patricia Birkholz thanked the board for voting to hire a certified planner for the final approval process.

“Brian (Bosgraaf) has many permits (from state and federal agencies, in addition to coming back to the township) to obtain approval for,” Birkholz continued. “The township needs somebody who understands this, not someone who recently graduated from Michigan State University.”

“We had concerns about the planner ‘Kat’ was proposing being qualified,” Bosgraaf told The Commercial Record Monday.

Sheridan advised the board May 33 that the developer needs input in hiring. “It’s his escrow,” he said.

“The applicant shouldn’t have final say or veto over who the contact planner is either,” said trustee Roy McIlwaine. “Their needs to be mutual agreement on who this qualified person is.”

The board instructed Kushion to obtain at least three letters of scope from certified planners for the position.

The next township board meeting will be Wednesday, June 7, at 6 p.m. in the township hall.