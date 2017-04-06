Township wants time to mull ‘Wild Heart’ plan

By Scott Sullivan

Saugatuck Township planners approved one request by the new owners of “The Wild Heart of Saugatuck” March 28 but tabled acting on another.

The commission OK’d North Shores of Saugatuck LLC’s request to rezone 17.2 acres on the eastern part of 304 acres it bought Jan. 30 from the Aubrey McClendon estate. The redesignation from R-1 Riverside Residential to C-1 General Commercial affects parcels fronting 135th Avenue and Blue Star Highway, next to Saugatuck Dune Rides.

Planners deferred requests that would let the developer build homes ringing a boat basin north of the Kalamazoo River channel to Lake Michigan, asking for more time to review newly-arrived information.

“We just received our attorney’s counsel today,” said commission chair Kat Cook. “There’s a lot to decide on. I’d like more time to digest the information.”

Peers agreed, voting to postpone further discussion on North Shores requests to build 23 homes surrounding a boat basin on 95.67 acres where the lost lumber village of Singapore once stood.

The commission will revisit them at its next meeting Tuesday, April 25, in the township hall, 3461 Blue Star Hwy., at 7 p.m.

Cottage Home of Holland, with financial backing from Padnos Iron and Metal Co. president Jeff Padnos and his wife, Peg, closed this winter on 304 acres fronting the river channel and Lake Michigan, stretching east to Blue Star Highway.

They acquired what preservationists years ago dubbed “The Wild Heart of Sauga-tuck” from the estate of McClendon, an Oklahoma natural gas magnate who in 2010 proposed a resort on it with a 66-slip marina, seven-story inn, 9-hole golf course, 100 homes and equestrian area.

Two years later McClendon’s Singapore Dunes land firm and the township settled a federal lawsuit voiding restrictive zoning placed on the property three weeks before he completed buying it.

McClendon then sought a zoning variance for its resort plan, but withdrew it after township officials made clear they would not support it.

He then listed the parcel for $40 million, but withdrew it after winning Michigan Department of Environmental Quality approval to build a two-mile paved road and utility access through critical dunes from the parcel’s east portion to the western home sites. That road is essentially complete now.

McClendon was killed in a single-car crash March 2, 2016, less than a day after being indicted by the U.S. Justice Department for allegedly rigging bids on oil and natural gas leases in his home state. His estate then relisted the parcel for $40 million.

Cottage Home, which builds and designs well-appointed lakefront dwellings, acquired the land, with the Padnoses’ backing — less a luxury beach home built by Ken Denison on five acres listed at one time separately for $10 million — for an undisclosed purchase price. The new owners have an exclusive five-year lease on that added parcel.

Doing business as North Shores, they plan to build about 40 single-family homes on the parcel, including the boat basin tract, first developed as Singapore in the 1830s and later occupied by a Denison family-owned Broward Boat Works plant.

Tentative plans, Cottage Home president Brian Bosgraaf told The Commercial Record, call for 15 home sites on 35.7 acres fronting the northwest channel and Lake Michigan already approved under Singapore Dunes for 18 homes, plus another two to four homes as allowed by right on 10.2 downriver acres northwest of Pine Trail Camp.

“By building around a basin on land that’s long been disturbed, we won’t need to reclaim our investment elsewhere and can place 208.3 acres in a conservation easement,” Bosgraaf said. “That’s what Jeff, Peg and I are thinking.”

The planning commission held public hearings on both North Shore’s requests for eastside rezoning and preliminary R-2 planned unit development zoning for its boat-basin Harbor Cluster Feb. 28. A large crowd attended, many noting the land’s conservation heritage and voicing concern that North Shores was “piecemealing” its proposals.

Planners asked the owner to come back with more information and present its harbor cluster request as a site condominium development at their next meeting March 28. TV cameras and another large crowd attended.

The commercial rezoning sailed through with little elaboration. Saugatuck Dune Rides owner Linus Starring expressed support for it.

The boat basin PUD was another matter. Citizens Larry Dickie, Frederick “Fritz” Eagle Royce III, Cynthia McKean and Ruth Johnson were among those who spoke against it.

Township attorney Scott Smith of Dickinson Wright PLLC answered questions and touched on topics addressed in a seven-page memorandum he presented the commission earlier that day.

The township’s settlement with McClendon, Smith said, contemplated construction of as many as 125 homes and a marina with up to 66 slips on the property. Terms of that consent judgment run with the land and apply to the new owner.

North Shore is not seeking township approval of the boat basin, the attorney added. The developer is seeking approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the boat basin. Those applications include public notices and a public hearing, and preempt most local control.

Questions about the effects on the shoreline and dunes, plus disposal of excess soils will be addressed by the federal and state agencies as part of that procedure, Smith said.

“This is not a mining or removal operation governed by the zoning ordinance,” the lawyer continued. “Any soil removed will be the result of preparation of the site for permitted uses.

“This does not prevent the planning commission from addressing possible offsite effects of sand removal with appropriate conditions aimed at minimizing those effects.”

Smith went over the township’s PUD and site condominium standards, and suggested 15 conditions for granting approvals. Among them:

All needed state and federal permits and approvals be acquired.

Before issuing occupancy permits for dwelling units, North Shore shall build and pave the private road leading to the public road and through the site in compliance with township private road standards.

Plans be submitted to and approved by the Allegan County Health Department, Road Commission and Drain Commissioner.

Fully dimensioned plans and legal descriptions be submitted.

The development include a helicopter pad suitable to emergency access; a mooring space dedicated for fire, law enforcement or other federal, state or local public safety agency boat access; and that standpipes meet specifications approved by the township manager after consultation with the fire chief.

The project, including marina, shall be built in a single phase beginning no later than March 15, 2018.

Bosgraaf said afterwards he appreciated the thought and professionalism shown by the commission and neighbors to North Shores’ proposals.

“I will be back here next month,” he said. “I am guessing the federal and state application processes might take another four to six months.

“If all goes well, we could have boats in the water by summer next year,” he said.