Township weighs ZBA, police study candidates

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Township’s call for a few good people to serve on its zoning board of appeals and a joint police study committee has been answered by residents boasting varied backgrounds.

The township board was scheduled to appoint one new member and one alternate to the ZBA and two representatives on the police committee at its Wednesday, Jan. 4, meeting, too late for this week’s print deadline.

Weighing Land-Use Laws

Semi-retired attorney Catherine Dritsas and retired General Motors engineering manager Richard Brady applied for openings on the ZBA, which hears and decides appeals of administrative decisions made in applying zoning laws, plus variance requests from those laws’ provisions.

One is to replace former ZBA chair Shawn Powers, who has moved from the area, as a standing member. Former ZBA alternate Douglas Lane had to vacate that seat upon being elected Nov. 8 as a board trustee. Both open terms run through June 30, 2017.

The ZBA meets in the township hall upon applicants’ requests.

Dritsas moved to the township in May 2015 from metropolitan Detroit, she said in her application, adding her lawyer’s background would help her provide legal perspective on documents.

“Importantly, as a newcomer, I believe I can be objective because I have no legal or personal obligations to anyone in the community,” Dritsas said.

Brady, who retired from GM in 2014, has a Master of Business Administration degree from Oakland University and has built several homes.

Studying Public Safety

At a Nov. 21 meeting with planning commission and ZBA, the board approved a motion to appoint five township representatives to a joint police study group also involving the cities of Saugatuck and Douglas. Three will be township officers: clerk Brad Rudich, trustee Roy McIlwaine and manager Aaron Sheridan. Two more residents were sought to join them.

Applying for consideration Jan. 4 were newly-retired Saugatuck-Douglas (cities) police chief Ken Giles, former 12-year township trustee Chris Roerig, Ganges United Methodist Church pastor Marcia Tucker and former 20-year Detroit police officer Larry Hanlin. Hanlin served from 2012 to 2015 as lead public safety officer for Davenport University’s Holland campus.

The cities now jointly operate the Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department while the township, far larger in total area and population, officially relies on Allegan County Sheriff’s Department road patrols.

It has long been a bone of contention between the cities — whose police budget last year reached a record $1.28 million — that the township does not pay for backup or first responses by city police to calls in its jurisdiction.

The township also operates on a different budget structure than the cities. It would likely require a dedicated millage, passed by its taxpayers, to fund added law-enforcement coverage.

The former township board agreed Aug. 3 to join the cities studying new public safety possibilities — including a possible tri-community authority combining police, fire and ambulance services — but deferred on passing a subsequent cities-prepared resolution detailing terms of creating that committee in lieu of new members being seated after the Nov. 8 election.

The cities’ proposal called for either two (Douglas’s preference) or three (Saugatuck’s) representatives from each municipality to join seven others on the advisory committee. They would be:

One from the two cities’ current SDPD committee and one non-elected representative,

The District 1 Allegan County Commissioner (now Dean Kapenga, a county sheriff’s deputy from 1975 to 2006),

The appointed managers from all three municipalities (Saugatuck and Douglas city managers Kirk Harrier and Bill LeFevere, plus Sheridan),

The SDPD chief (now interim chief Steve Kent, upon Giles’ retirement), Saugatuck Township Fire District chief Janik and the Allegan County Sheriff (Frank Baker) or his representative.

“This committee is already gigantic,” LeFevere emailed Harrier Sept. 9 in response to the Saugatuck city manager’s noting his council wanted more members.

“Taking it from 13 to 16 means we have a committee with an even number of people voting—not good,” LeFevere added.

Sheridan, already skeptical a majority of township taxpayers will approve a police millage, emailed LeFevere Oct. 13, “Not to make light of the situation, but this (the cities’ proposals) sounds like the start of a bad joke — 11 to 14 people not from the township walk into a room asking for money.”

On Nov. 21 the new township board — noting its 2,944 residents spread over 26.2 miles exceeded the cities’ combined 2,157 residents and 3.45 miles, plus township taxpayers would be more likely to see their assessments increase as a result of increasing services — voiced its wish to have five representatives on the joint study committee. Which would make LeFevere’s already “gigantic” committee even bigger.

“The board passed a motion, not resolution,” noted Sheridan that night. “The cities could add representatives too if they liked or redraft their resolution.”