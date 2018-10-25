Township ZA accepts new job

By Scott Sullivan

Saugatuck Township Zoning Administrator Steve Kushion announced Monday he will resign that post effective Wednesday, Oct. 31, Halloween day, to take a similar position with Professional Code Inspectors of Allendale, nearer his home.

Kushion, 38, was appointed township ZA in June 2014 after serving in similar Ada Township posts. He has also been planning and zoning administrator in Olive Township since November 2015, and was interim ZA in Saugatuck city from May to November 2015, filling in between Michael Clark and current office holder Cindy Osman.

Kushion thanked Saugatuck Township board, planning commission and zoning board of appeals members, and in particular township office staff members Brad Rudich, Lori Babinski, Sherry Mason, Carole and Aaron Sheridan for making his time there enjoyable.

“I fully (emphasis his) support the current township board members and manager Aaron Sheridan, and feel that it is in the best interest of all township residents to keep the status quo in this office,” said Kushion.

“I have never worked with a group of people more dedicated and knowledgeable than the people in this office. Thank you for the opportunity to serve your community,” the outgoing ZA said.