Tradition renewed
Tradition renewed

Tradition renewed

A holiday favorite, the Saugatuck Village Players’ 31st annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” continues this weekend with shows Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Saugatuck Woman’s Club. Will the Crachcit family and Tiny Tim (above) do without this Christmas? Will skinflint Ebenezer Scrooge (at left) learn the error of his ways? Tickets, at $12 for adults and $10 for students and children, are available at the door. (Photos by Marty Raebel)

