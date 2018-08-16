Home Around Town Trail partners
8-16 Wade’s dock
8-16 STFD crash VW 6x-cr
10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
wilcox-mike
8-16 SBC garden 6x-cr
marijuana
8-16 Venetian voters choice 6x-cr
Officials from three neighbor governments signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday regarding the nonmotorized Blue Star Trail between them. Flanking Douglas Mayor Linda Anderson are Laketown Township Supervisor Terry Hofmeyer and Saugatuck Township Supervisor Chris Roerig. In rear is Friends of the Blue Star Trail leader Jeanne VanZoeren. Each municipality agreed to be responsible for all costs associated with trail segments within their boundaries while collaborating otherwise in planning, equipment, materials and/or staff. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)

